Parole Examiner Lee episode 1-2 recap: What is the reason behind Attorney Lee becoming Parole Examiner Lee?

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama Parole Examiner Lee premiered on November 18, 2024, at 8:50 pm KST, offering a legal narrative centered on parole hearings. Directed by Yoon Sang-ho and written by Park Chi-hyung, the series shifts focus to a parole judge navigating a complex legal system fraught with corruption and power struggles.

Go Soo stars as Lee Han-shin, a dedicated parole judge tackling moral dilemmas and systemic flaws. Baek Ji-won portrays Choi Hwa-ran, a powerful figure in private lending, while Girls’ Generation’s Yuri (Kwon Yuri) plays Ahn Seo-yun, a skilled detective in the Violent Crime Investigation Unit. Lee Hak-joo joins as Ji Myung-seob, a privileged second-generation chaebol and the antagonist.

In episodes 1 and 2, Lee's motivation behind becoming a parole officer is revealed. After gaining Ji Dong-man's (Soung Young-chang) trust as an attorney, he becomes a parole officer to stop his parole.

Parole Examiner Lee episode 1-2 recap:

Episode 1 of Parole Examiner Lee begins with the release of Ji Myeong-seob, who flaunts his parole to Officer Lee. Disbelieving, Lee insists Myeong-seob hasn’t fully paid for his crimes. Meanwhile, Ji Dong-man, Myeong-seob’s father and chairman of Ojung Group, learns of his son’s release. A flashback reveals Myeong-seob was jailed for drugging and killing a girl at a club, followed by a drunk-driving accident.

Outside the courthouse, people start protesting. Chairman Ji faces public outrage, with protesters hurling eggs. However, Attorney Lee comes to his rescue and shields him. Despite being imprisoned, Chairman Ji enjoys luxury treatment, including spa access and meetings with Ojung Group officials in a makeshift office for a year.

Frustrated with some of his subordinates, Chairman Ji orders Attorney Lee to bring him his pet dog, Leo, with his ex-wife, Choi Won-mi. Attorney Lee threatened a custody suit, and Won-mi had to comply and let Chairman Ji have Leo for half a day.

Chairman Ji’s parole request is blocked by Chief Park, who refuses to be bribed or intimidated. Attorney Lee, a former correction officer with a past connection to Chief Park, offers to negotiate in exchange for becoming a parole officer. However, Lee’s first attempt to sway Park fails.

Meanwhile, Director Son decides to employ threats, targeting Chief Park’s family, to secure approval. Attorney Lee’s paralegal, Ji-soon finds out about the plan and they intervene, preventing harm to Park’s wife and child.

Chief Warden Hae-sung, who has been bribed, argues for Chairman Ji’s release, claiming he’s not a violent criminal who has committed a murder. However, Chief Park remains firm. Attorney Lee persuades him to approve his son’s surgery and put his trust in him. Chief Park reluctantly agrees to include Chairman Ji in the parole list.

Lee later confronts Chairman Ji, revealing his ultimate motive: preventing a specific parole. A flashback to 2014 shows Chairman Ji framing Chief Cheon, who opposed Myeong-seob’s parole, leading to his arrest. Lee vows to expose Ji’s corruption and protect the system. The first episode of Parole Examiner Lee ends with Lee revealing that his true target is Chairman Ji himself.

Episode 2 of Parole Examiner Lee begins with Attorney Lee taking his oath at the Department of Justice. A flashback shows Chief Cheon’s refusal to approve Ji Myeong-seob’s parole, leading to his wrongful imprisonment after fabricated charges by Chairman Ji’s allies.

At Jungbu Prison, Chairman Ji awaits his parole hearing confidently, thanks to Attorney Lee’s assurances. However, chaos ensues when Ji learns of Choi Jung-hak’s arrest. Furious, he sends Director Son and Attorney Seo to handle the matter. Meanwhile, Chief Park evaluates the parole list, wary of Lee’s plan to block Chairman Ji’s release.

Lee delves into Chairman Ji’s parole qualifications with Lieutenant Ahn Seo-yun’s help. He subtly connects Chairman Ji to Jung-hak, a drug supplier, raising Seo-yun’s suspicions. After Jung-hak escapes custody, Chairman Ji begins preparations for his release, bribing media outlets and civil society groups to ensure positive publicity. Director Son also attempts to sway parole examiners with benefits.

Lee convinces Chairman Ji’s ex-wife, Won-mi, to file a defamation case against him as a part of a bigger plan. Lee confesses to writing the defamatory comments, pushing Seo-yun and investigator Joo-mok to uncover the real culprit in this episode on Parole Examiner Lee.

At the parole hearing, protests erupt outside, with divided opinions on Chairman Ji’s release. While most examiners, who had been bribed, approve his parole, Lee and one other examiner object. Lee argues that Ji’s influence, evidenced by his luxurious prison life and ongoing defamation investigation, would obstruct justice.

The case is of the hate comments against Won-mi. Lee cleverly manipulated the situation, making it appear as if Chairman Ji was the one who had written the hate comments. Seo-yun testifies in favor, knowing of Lee's plan. This testimony sways the committee to suspend Ji’s parole, infuriating the chairman.

Lee approaches gang leader Choi Hwa-ran, offering to recover money lost in a scam. With this, the second episode of Parole Examiner Lee ends.

The next two episodes of Parole Examiner Lee are scheduled to air on November 25, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

