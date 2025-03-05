"People are spreading false information"— Fastview threatens legal action amid HYBE's defaming lawsuit over LE SSERAFIM & others

On March 5, 2025, South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported an update regarding HYBE's lawsuit against seven YouTube channels. The label had previously accused them of spreading false and defamatory content about its artists, including LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT. Among the identified parties involved behind the channels is Fastview, a content startup that has received substantial government funding.

Fastview, a content technology startup, has denied any malicious intent, stating that its channels share content on social issues rather than deliberately targeting or defaming HYBE artists. A company representative emphasized that they have fully cooperated with investigations and will release an official statement once legal proceedings develop further. Their representative recently stated,

“The channel in question is a place to share content on social issues or communities in the form of short videos, and we had absolutely no intention of attacking or defaming artists from HYBE or its affiliated companies, so this is a bewildering situation. We have faithfully participated in all investigations, and we will reveal the company’s official position as soon as the results come out.”

Additionally, Fastview has announced plans to take legal action against individuals who have been spreading false claims about the company’s leadership and operations. The company stated that it is currently being misrepresented and that its CEO and former executives are being unfairly targeted in online discussions. They continued,

“In communities, people are spreading false information and even defaming the company’s CEO and former CEO, so we plan to take legal action against them.”

HYBE initially filed the 280 million won damages lawsuit in August 2024, targeting seven channels: Cute Rabbit Jjang, EnterPick, People Box, Da Issue, NewJeansFam, Issue Tan, and Wangjam Issue. The company argued that these platforms spread misleading accusations against its artists, such as claims that ILLIT plagiarized concepts and that LE SSERAFIM’s members lacked live singing abilities.

Fastview was later identified as the operator of People Box and Da Issue after HYBE pursued legal action in the U.S. courts to subpoena Google, successfully tracking the channels back to the company. This led HYBE to officially name Fastview as "Defendant 1" in its lawsuit.

Fastview, originally launched in 2015 as a content creation platform, was officially incorporated in 2018 and has since expanded its operations internationally. The company has been recognized as a "Baby Unicorn" startup, an initiative by the South Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups that provides funding to promising companies.

Fastview received 300 million won in government support in 2022 and was later selected for additional funding under the "Baby Unicorn Plus" program in 2024. However, this case has raised concerns about the oversight of government-backed startups. Many argue that public funds may have indirectly supported a company now accused of spreading defamatory content.

This is not the first controversy involving Fastview. The company previously operated Autopost, a YouTube channel that was penalized for spreading false reports about Hyundai Motor Company’s labor practices. The former editor-in-chief of Autopost faced legal consequences for publishing misleading claims about Hyundai’s alleged wrongful dismissals and poor working conditions.

HYBE’s legal battle is ongoing, and the company is expected to push forward with additional claims against other YouTube channels involved in the case. Meanwhile, Fastview continues to deny wrongdoing and is preparing countermeasures against those spreading accusations against its leadership.

