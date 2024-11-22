Project 7 episode 7: Elimination-dangered contestants, points, performances, & more explored

On Friday, November 22, the seventh episode of Project 7 was released, revealing an intriguing set of events and performances. The episode continued to showcase the other performances of the ongoing Rival Match between the 70 remaining contestants at the reality boy group survival show.

At the beginning of the episode, the contestants who can be expected to be eliminated were also revealed. While the first round of elimination in episode 5 has 30 contestants eliminated from the show, the second round of elimination, which is yet to take place, will only leave behind 35 contestants.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The results of the second elimination will be revealed following the end of all the performances in the Rival Match. Regardless, here are all the Project 7 contestants who were revealed as elimination-dangered contestants:

Rank 40: Jung Seung-won

Rank 39: Seo Jin-won

Rank 38: Kim Tae-yu

Rank 37: LynnLynn

Rank 36: Lee Gun-woo

Rank 35: Ha Seok-hee

Rank 34: Fukuyama Sota

Rank 33: Wu Chen-yu

Rank 32: Cha Hee-ju (Tie)

Rank 32: Yu Jiahn (Tie)

Rank 30: Kim Joohyun

All you need to know about Project 7 episode 7: Performances, votes, and more

Project 7, the reality boy group survival show, is currently rolling out its second round of evaluation called the K-pop Battle or Rival Match. The 70 contestants were divided into five groups for this round, from A1 to A5. These teams were decided based on the votes received on Weveerse from the show's viewers.

Project 7 has a unique voting system where viewers vote for their favorite contestant and create teams for each evaluation round. Each team, from A1 to A5, is again split into two groups. The Rival Match will, therefore, have the two groups from each team competing against each other as they perform a cover of two different songs, each from the same K-pop artist.

Expand Tweet

In episode 6, A1's two groups competed against each other while performing NCT's songs. One performed NCT 127‘s TOUCH while the other performed NCT U‘s Make A Wish (Birthday Song). This week, the show rolled out the performances of the remaining four teams. Here are all the songs performed along with the trainees who participated in the same:

(A2) RIIZE's Boom Boom Bass: Kwon Yong-hyun, Kim Young-hoon, Park Jun-woo, Song Hyung-seok, Asaka Kotaro, Yu Ji-ahn, Chae Hee-ju

(A2) RIIZE's Memories: Kim Do-hun, Kim Joo-hyun, Kim Hyun-jae, Baek Ji-ho, Ayalon Adam, Lee Gun-woo, Ha Seok-hee

(A3) TXT's I’ll See You There Tomorrow: Kang Ji-min, Kim Joon-woo, Kim Ji-min, Oh Young-woong, Ok Chang-hyeon, Lee Eun-suh, Cho Hyo-jin

(A3) TXT's Deja Vu: Kang Wang-seok, Kwon Ye-ung, Aom, Obayashi Yusei, Wu Chen-yu, Lee Ji-hoon, Jung Seung-won

(A4) MONSTA X's Jealousy: Kim Sung-min, Kim Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-woo, Sakurada Kenshin, Seo Jin-won, Shin Jae-won, Lee Han-bin

(A4) MONSTA X's GAMBLER: Majingxiang, Santa, Sviat, Yeom Yechan, Oh Seung-chan, Woo Ha-joon, Fong Atilla

(A5) Stray Kids' LALALALA: Kang Hyun-woo, Binghua, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Abe Yura, Jang Yeo-jun, Jeon Min-wook

(A5) Stray Kids' CASE 143: Kang Min-seo, Kim Si-hun, Park Jun-seo, Park Chan-yong, Yoo Hee-do, Im Siu, Jung Se-yun

Expand Tweet

The show also revealed the total points based on the votes for each team's performance. Here's the same:

A1

TOUCH: 62 votes

Make A Wish (Birthday Song): 473 votes

A2

Boom Boom Bass: 271 votes

Memories: 251 votes

A3

I’ll See You There Tomorrow: 253 votes

Deja Vu: 300 votes

A4

Jealousy: 324 votes

GAMBLER: 200 votes

A5

LALALALA: 365 votes

CASE 143: 176 votes

Since the second round of eliminations for Project 7 might be taking place in the next episode, fans and netizens have been anticipating the same. Project 7 episode is scheduled to be released on November 29, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback