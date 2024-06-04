"PROTECT HAECHAN AND JOHNNY" trends on X as allegations of the two NCT members' intimate encounter with fans in Japan surface

On Monday, June 3, @kira_ceo_main posted a tweet claiming that NCT's Haechan and Johnny intimately interacted with three women, two of whom were fans of the K-pop idols, at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan. There were also allegations that the two women were involved in the nightlife industry of Japan as cabaret hostesses.

The netizen who posted the tweet claimed to be a famous figure in Japan's nightlife industry and that they are known for connecting other women interested in the field with clients. In the tweet, @kira_ceo_main not only directly mentioned Haechan and Johnny's names but also added photos as proof that the two K-pop idols had an intimate interaction with the three women.

While this controversy spread across the internet, fans soon claimed it was not an actual incident. They concluded that this was a rumor spread by a sasaeng who took random pictures of Haechan and Johnny during their time in Tokyo and used them to spark information about the idols, damaging their reputation and idol image. Here's how some fans reacted to the rumors:

"Nah cause it was so obvious that it was falsely made just to ruin them. they can’t seem to leave nct alone fr," said a fan on X.

"Seems like the ssngs are back at the fake accusations AGAIN," added another fan.

"Crazy how the only evidence y'all got is a blurry pic of what these ppl are claiming is them, text messages that even a middle schooler can forge and a card of the same hotel nct had been seen at but as we know previously that a sasaeng can easily get," added another X user.

In addition to calling out the sasaengs for invading the K-pop idols' privacy and sparking alleged rumors about them, fans also demanded better protection from SM Entertainment for the idols.

Some fans also emphasized the importance of legal action against those spreading the rumors.

"Looking at these pics..pretty sure the person who started the rumors against haechan & johnny is a japanese stalker/sasaeng..srsly @SMTOWNGLOBAL needs to do sth abt nct ssgs like protect your artistes for goodness sake," said an X user.

"I think SM will still silence! They just think about MONEY and they cant think the artist as human for being protect because of work with them!!!!," added another X user.

"Protect johnny & haechan from stupid people @SMTOWNGLOBAL," said an X user.

NCT's Haechan and Johnny get tangled in rumors about getting intimate with fans

On June 3, @kira_ceo_main made an X post with photos and claimed that NCT's Haechan and Johnny intimately interacted with their fans in Tokyo, Japan. One of the photos was a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by one of the two women who were allegedly linked to the K-pop idols through @kira_ceo_main.

The Instagram story featured three people holding the Korean heart. Two of the hands looked like women's hands due to the nails, and the other, a man's. One of the women's hands was also seen holding a hotel room key, which revealed that the hotel they allegedly stayed in was The Capital Hotel Tokyo.

Allegations began to spark on this rumor's legitimacy as Haechan was seen hosting a live broadcast only a few hours before @kira_ceo_main's post. Another photo the netizen posted also showcased the five of them allegedly standing outside The Capital Hotel Tokyo.

However, the image was too pixelated to confirm these allegations. Regardless, fans soon called out the netizen for putting out false information. They debunked the issue and stated that the rumor was started by a Japanese sasaeng who allegedly intended to spread false information about the idols to damage their reputation.

Given that there was no solid evidence to prove these allegations, netizens have begun to suspect the legitimacy of the rumor. As they demand action from SM Entertainment, they've also been waiting for the agency to release a statement confirming or denying these allegations.