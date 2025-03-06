Rain or Shine actress Won Jin-ah in talks to star alongside Ji Sung in MBC's upcoming drama Judge Lee Han-young

On March 6, 2025, Newsen reported that actress Won Jin-ah is in talks to be cast in the upcoming MBC drama series Judge Lee Han-young, which is scheduled to air at the end of this year. Won Jin-ah's agency, Artist Company, informed the media that the actress has received the offer and that the company is "positively considering" her appearance in the forthcoming series.

The drama series is inspired by a web novel that was serialized in the Naver in 2018. The story centers around the principled Judge Lee Han-young, who fervently advocates refraining from judging others' lives. After his unjust death, he mysteriously regains consciousness and travels back in time by 20 years, compelled to judge the world anew.

Won Jin-ah will be cast alongside actor Ji Sung, who is reportedly set to play the titular role and is currently reviewing it, as per Newsen. Ji Sung will don the judge's robes once again after the 2021 dystopian drama series The Devil Judge. In the series, he portrayed Judge Kang Yo-han, who is infamous for his ruthless approach to justice.

Won Jin-ah is reportedly set to portray prosecutor Kim Jin-ah in the upcoming drama, as per Newsen. Driven by a personal vendetta, Kim Jin-ah seeks justice against the corporate chairman responsible for her father's tragic death.

More about Won Jin-ah's previous and upcoming drama series

Won Jin-ah began her career by appearing in the 2015 short film The Chosen: Forbidden Cave. Her breakthrough role came in 2017 when she was cast as the female lead in the JTBC romantic drama Rain or Shine, also known as Just Between Lovers, alongside Lee Jun-ho.

Won Jin-ah's performance in the series earned her the Best New Actress award at the 6th APAN Star Awards. She also received nominations for Best New Actress at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards and the 2nd The Seoul Awards.

In 2018, she continued to broaden her acting repertoire with a role in JTBC's medical drama, Life, alongside actors Lee Dong-wook and Cho Seung-woo.

She then made her mark on the big screen in 2020 with the film Long Live the King, in which she portrayed the lawyer Kang So-hyun. This performance earned her a nomination for Best New Actress at the Chunsa Film Art Awards.

Most recently, the actress starred in the romantic fantasy film Secret: Untold Melody, a remake of the 2007 Taiwanese film Secret by Jay Chou. Directed by Seo Yoo-min, the film depicts a fantasy romance between piano prodigy Yun-jun, played by Doh Kyung-soo, and a mysterious musician, Yoo Jung-a, portrayed by Jin-ah. The film was released on January 27, 2025.

The actress has officially joined the cast of the upcoming action thriller drama Child Shopping, based on a popular webtoon. Directed by Oh Gi-hwan and written by Ahn So-jung, the drama follows children abandoned by their adoptive parents as they fight for survival and seek revenge.

According to reports, Judge Lee Han-young will premiere on MBC. However, the broadcast date and remaining cast have yet to be announced.

