Red Velvet's Joy reportedly in talks to lead upcoming webtoon-based drama 'The Year We Turned 29' alongside Kim Hye-yoon

On June 7, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Red Velvet's Joy was reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming webtoon-based drama The Year We Turned 29.

It has been stated that the idol was positively considered to appear in the slice-of-life and comedy series. It was previously reported in April 2022 that Kim Hye-yoon was also in talks to star as the leading protagonist in The Year We Turned 29.

The upcoming series The Year We Turned 29 will delve into the story of three people sharing the same name and undergoing trials and tribulations where they face consequent setbacks in different aspects of life, be it love, work, or academic life.

Red Velvet's Joy will chronicle the character of Cha Woo-ri if she accepts the casting offer for the upcoming series

The Year We Turned 29 follows the story of three best friends, Bong Woo-ri, Cha Woo-ri, and Kim Woo-ri, facing an existential crisis as they are about to enter their 30s.

While they face different hurdles and obstacles, the three friends depend on each other for support, and their cordial bond deepens. As they face setbacks in their respective lives, the trio goes through severe character development. The drama is also known as Us Being 29, Ahobsuulideul, and Sympathy.

Red Velvet's Joy has been offered the character of Cha Woo-ri, who is a flight attendant with a harsh and cold personality. She has a chic side and is the eldest of the trio in the upcoming series. If she accepts the casting offer, the female idol will showcase a different side of her, where she will be acting as a cold yet soft female lead. She has an MBTI of ISTJ.

Meanwhile, if Kim Hye-yoon accepts the casting offer, she will chronicle the character of Bong Woo-ri. She is a part-time designer and is described as adorable among the trio. Woo-ri works at a small magazine company after graduating from college. While working, Bong Woo-ri also prepares for the entrance exam for an art school. She has an MBTI of ENFP.

The third character, Kim Woo-ri, is a diligent and hardworking civil service aspirant and hails from a wealthy and successful family. She has the least dating and social life experience due to her upbringing, and her MBTI is ISFJ. The actor who will play her role has not been decided yet.

The webtoon, The Year We Turned 29, began serialization in March 2019, and 33 chapters have been unveiled. It is being authored and illustrated by Lady Watermelon. It has attracted different age groups and received positive feedback regarding the storyline and characters of the webtoon.

The webtoon was slated to be produced as a drama in the second half of 2020. However, it was postponed due to unknown reasons, and pre-production has started recently.

Red Velvet's Joy made her acting debut in 2017

Red Velvet's Joy, also known as Park Soo-young, is a South Korean singer, host, and actress. She debuted with the group in August 2014 and released their single, Happiness.

She made her acting debut in 2017 when she played the role of Yoon So-rim in the series The Liar and His Lover. She has also made a guest appearance in the Netflix hit series Descendants of the Sun.

Since then, Joy has appeared in multiple series, including Tempted, The One and Only, The Boy Next Door, and Once Upon a Small Town. She has also appeared in television shows, including Immortal Songs, We Got Married, Girl Group Battle, Trick & True, Oppa Thinking, King of Mask Singer, and others.

The Red Velvet member has also contributed to the studio albums, including The Red, Perfect Velvet, Chill Kill, Bloom, The Perfect Red Velvet, and extended plays such as Ice Cream Cake, The Velvet, Russian Roulette, Rookie, The Red Summer, Summer Magic, RBB, and others.

The Year We Turned 29 is currently in the pre-production phase, and no details regarding the filming date or release schedule have been announced.