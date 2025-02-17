"Reel to real"– Fans react as Kim Soo-hyun delivers his iconic 'Haein-ah!' line from Queen of Tears to Jung Hae-in on G-Dragon's Good Day

The much-anticipated debut of Good Day, G-Dragon's new variety show, had fans buzzing after Kim Soo-hyun recreated his famous line from Queen of Tears with fellow actor Jung Hae-in. Viewers couldn't stop laughing when Soo-hyun playfully called out "Haein-ah!"—his on-screen wife's name from the hit drama—directly to Jung Hae-in, leading to a witty response from the Love Next Door star.

The playful interaction unfolded during a phone call segment where Kim Soo-hyun humorously repeated his iconic Queen of Tears line, calling out "Haein-ah!" in a dramatic tone. Jung Hae-in, recognizing the reference, jokingly told him to stop calling, which sent everyone on set into fits of laughter.

The comedic exchange immediately became the highlight of the show, with fans celebrating the duo’s charming chemistry. An X user @soohyunssimp, called it,

"reel to real."

The lighthearted banter between the two actors quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the show’s premiere.

"The only haein in his REAL LIFE," an X user mentioned.

"I love this so much hahahah my sweet men . they made a good decision by inviting haein and soohyun to the show together," another netizen remarked.

"Hahahahahahahhaha haein x soohyun should be casted on a drama jeball," a netizen wrote.

Netizens flooded platforms with clips of the moment, praising their natural humor and friendship. Many commented that the two should act in one drama.

"They should play brothers in a drama," an X user wrote.

"oh them in one room, its going to be chaoticc," a fan commented.

"When Haein and Soohyun are in the same program. my biases," another person added.

More about actors Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, and BIGBANG's G-Dragon's new talk show

Good Day, which premiered on February 16, 2025, on MBC and Disney+, is G-Dragon’s latest venture into variety television. Produced by Infinite Challenge PD Kim Tae-ho, the show blends music-making with candid celebrity interactions. It follows G-Dragon’s journey to produce the "song of the year" alongside his famous friends.

The premiere episode featured G-Dragon alongside Jo Sae-ho and Code Kunst as they teased the identity of their surprise guest, who turned out to be Kim Soo-hyun, making a rare variety show appearance. The group shared stories, including a humorous account of G-Dragon accidentally calling Kim Soo-hyun years ago, thinking he was a company executive with the same name.

Their camaraderie continued during a gym session, where Kim Soo-hyun praised G-Dragon’s MAMA performance, admitting it gave him chills. Meanwhile, G-Dragon expressed how deeply moved he was by Soo-hyun’s performance in Queen of Tears.

Kim Soo-hyun is one of South Korea's most celebrated actors, known for his acclaimed performances in dramas like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, My Love from the Star, and Queen of Tears. He has won multiple awards, including several Baeksang Arts Awards and Grand Bell Awards, cementing his status as a leading actor of his generation.

Jung Hae-in, known for his screen presence, gained popularity through dramas such as Something in the Rain, D.P., and Snowdrop. He has a devoted fanbase, and his friendship with fellow actors, including Kim Soo-hyun, is well-loved by the public.

The premiere episode wrapped up with an exciting preview of the upcoming “88-liner” reunion, showcasing G-Dragon, Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yim Si-wan, and Hwang Kwang-hee.

