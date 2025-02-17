Good Day episode 1 recap & highlights: BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Kim Soo-hyun recall their first awkward encounter

On February 16, 2025, Good Day, the highly anticipated music variety show hosted by BIGBANG's G-Dragon, premiered on MBC and Disney Plus. Produced by renowned PD Kim Tae-ho of Infinite Challenge, the show offers a unique blend of music-making and reality TV, following G-Dragon’s journey as he collaborates with stars from various fields to create the “song of the year.”

The first episode featured several celebrity guests, including actor Kim Soo-hyun, musicians Code Kunst and Kian84, and comedians Jo Sae-ho, Jung Hyung-don, and Defconn, sparking excitement among viewers.

The episode showed the BIGBANG rapper, Jo Sae-ho, and Code Kunst heading to meet a surprise guest, which turned out to be actor Kim Soo-hyun. Their candid conversation about an awkward past phone call immediately became a highlight of the episode.

Viewers also got to see the gym session where Kim Soo-hyun praised the host star's recent MAMA performance, and the playful call to actor Jung Hae-in, where Kim Soo-hyun humorously mimicked his iconic line from Queen of Tears.

Good Day episode 1 recap: G-Dragon and Kim Soo-hyun break the ice over a hilarious phone mishap

The episode showed GD accompanied by Jo Sae-ho and Code Kunst in a car, with Jo Sae-ho teasing that the friend they were about to meet was G-Dragon’s age and shared a previous project with him. Upon arriving at a fitness center, the guest was revealed to be Kim Soo-hyun, marking a rare variety show appearance for the actor.

The two, both born in 1988, greeted each other warmly but quickly dove into a funny story about their first-ever phone call. GD shared how he had once dialed Kim Soo-hyun’s number by mistake, confusing him for a company executive with the same name.

Despite the confusion, they ended up talking for several minutes, covering topics like hobbies, with GD awkwardly discovering they didn’t share many common interests—Kim enjoys hiking, while G-Dragon admitted he does not. They laughed, comparing the unexpected conversation to a blind date gone wrong.

The pair broke the ice further by trying out exercise equipment together, where Kim Soo-hyun complimented the rapper’s MAMA performance, admitting that he rarely gets emotional watching performances but was moved by G-Dragon’s entrance and the BIGBANG stage. The actor said:

"I grew up listening to BIGBANG's songs. MAMA was really amazing. I'm normally not easily moved when watching performances. But that time I got goosebumps thrice."

The BIGBANG star responded by sharing that he had been equally emotional watching Kim Soo-hyun’s performance in Queen of Tears. In a playful segment, Kim Soo-hyun called actor Jung Hae-in, using his famous line “Hae-inaaa!” from Queen of Tears, which led to a hilarious exchange when Jung Hae-in, recognizing the voice, jokingly told him to stop.

The episode continued with a lighthearted story from Kim Soo-hyun about meeting Hwang Kwang-hee during his military break at Olive Young. Despite being fully covered in a mask and cap, Kwang-hee immediately recognized him and couldn’t hide his excitement.

In another memorable segment, G-Dragon reunited with his old Infinite Challenge friends, Jung Hyung-don and Defconn, in a heartfelt and humorous moment. Jung Hyung-don arrived bearing gifts from Dongmyo Market, referencing G-Dragon’s iconic Crooked MV filmed there.

The trio’s reunion was filled with nostalgia and laughter, with the Power singer jokingly confessing that he is single when Defconn suggested he join a celebrity edition of the dating show I Am SOLO.

The episode ended with a teaser of what’s to come, including the highly anticipated “88-liner” gathering featuring G-Dragon, Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yim Si-wan, and Hwang Kwang-hee, leaving viewers eager for the next episode.

