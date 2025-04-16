“Rosie deluxe is coming” — Fans speculate as BLACKPINK’s Rosé spotted in a recording studio with Connor McDonough & more

On April 16, 2025, Connor McDonough posted a photo of his recording studio on Instagram and tagged BLACKPINK's Rosé. The music producer was accompanied by Cirkut, who is known for producing BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN and Standing Next to You. Seemingly, his Instagram story hinted at the BLACKPINK star's presence in his studios, which excited fans.

Ad

McDonough, known for his work with artists like Joji, Dove Cameron, and Khalid has a track record of crafting chart-topping hits. His involvement suggests that the K-pop idol is collaborating with top-tier talent for her new music endeavors.

McDonough's notable works include Joji's Glimpse of Us, which reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Dove Cameron and Khalid's We Go Down Together. His expertise in blending emotional depth with mainstream appeal aligns with Rosé's artistic vision.

Ad

Trending

Adding to the excitement, the Gameboy singer was recently seen filming on the Las Vegas Strip. Fans captured footage of her with a professional camera crew, suggesting that a new music video or visual project is underway.

The combination of studio sessions with McDonough and filming activities in Las Vegas led fans to speculate about a deluxe edition of Rosie. One fan wrote:

"rosie deluxe is coming sooner than we think."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there has been no official confirmation from Rosé or her label, THEBLACKLABEL, the evidence suggests that new content is on the horizon. Fans tweeted on X, expressing their excitement over the upcoming new project.

"Checked out all three ❀ Connor: mostly ballads/slow paced songs ❀ Circut: music genuis, mostly pop songs (starboy, apt, dark horse, sweet but psycho, unholy etc) ❀bulow: mostly edm (like chainsmoker music) It’s a multiverse," a fan wrote.

Ad

"To the people who called her lazy,boring and jobless, don't ever claim rosé as your fav. MOTHÉR IS COMING BACK!!" another fan said.

"So many hints about Rosie deluxe, first Rosie hints in insta, then studio recording, then mv shoot, now final mixing, she is definitely releasing deluxe next month, save your money," another fan added.

Ad

Several fans conjectured that it could be a deluxe version of the K-pop idol's debut solo album, Rosie.

"I'm always excited for rosé's music - in whichever form it comes so there's no need to be unchill and impatient, actually. let each masterpiece reap," a fan remarked.

"NEW MUSIC YASSSS i really came back here at the right time ily rosie," another fan reacted.

Ad

"Rosie ost, rosie deluxe, rosie collab, rosie new songs, rosie deluxe is coming!" another fan shared.

BLACKPINK's Rosé broke several records with the success of Rosie

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rosé's debut solo album, Rosie, released on December 6, 2024, marked a significant milestone in her career. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting album by a K-pop female soloist at the time.

It also achieved double platinum status in South Korea and gold certifications in New Zealand and Canada.

The album's lead single, APT. featuring Bruno Mars, topped the Billboard Global 200 for eight consecutive weeks, a first for a female K-pop soloist. Another track, toxic till the end, debuted at #15 on the Billboard Global 200.

Ad

On April 16, 2025, the BLACKPINK star was named one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025 by TIME Magazine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More