On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, BTS' Jin released the 20th episode of his variety show RUN JIN via BANGTAN TV’s record. The latest episode was titled Variety Show Extravaganza 1. The Running Wild vocalist invited comedian Heo Kyunghwan and BTOB's Seo Eunkwang as the guests for the new episode.

In the episode, Heo Kyunghwan recounted an instance where he once ignored greeting BTS' Jin at one event in his rookie days.

“we were on a show together onceand he said hello to me but apparently, i didnt say hi back. Do you remember that?,” Heo Kyunghwan said.

Although BTS' Jin said he couldn’t remember the instance, his fans appeared furious at Kyunghwan’s act of recalling his seemingly wrongful conduct during the show.

As a result, Jin’s fans flooded the internet with their outrage over the comedian’s comment. One user on X stated:

“How many more will come out like this guy? Sad that BTS had to endure such behavior for so long.”

While many stated that Kyunghwan was trying to clear the air only because they were so popular now, others said he could have apologized in private rather than bringing it up during the episode.

“These people really kept proving how they ignored BTS when they were still not popular. Why are they even bringing that up when BTS themselves don't give a fck already. I really don't get why they seem proud saying that they didn't greet back like what do you want them to do? Lol,” wrote a fan.

“they're always the ones to mention it first... it's almost as if they expect bts to mention it which scares them a bit so they do it in anticipation and to show they have reflected on their actions but,,,,,,,, bts dont even care about these things like they're not petty like that,” another fan commented.

“And you're being nice to him now that he's more popular than you,” commented an admirer.

“Oh pls, only mentioning it because of who bts is today. Could've apologized in private, but how would ppl know,” stated a fan.

Some claimed that all individuals who mistreated BTS in the past now feel sorry about their acts, while others stressed how he attempted to make things better because BTS' Jin was now more influential than them.

Several fans praised Jin for not remembering the event mentioned by Heo Kyunghwan.

“U see how bts doesn't have to go pointing fingers that they were mistreated these fckrs out of guilt come out of woods by themselves saying yes we mistreated u like he wouldn't have said this if bts wasn't this big,” an admirer wrote.

“All these people feeling guilty for the way they treated Bangtan in the past.,” another fan remarked.

“only reason people owe up to ignoring bts in the past is because of how big & influential bts have become now. they just want to clear the air with bts and it's not a sincere apology out of good heart. if bts were not as big they would still be getting ignored & mocked. it's sad.,” a fan commented.

BTS' Jin sang Apt in the latest episode of RUN JIN

Kim Seokjin was seen singing the song Apt by renowned artist Yoon Soo-il in episode 20 of RUN JIN. The performer surprised the audience by singing the lyrics in a low tone during the episode. Yoon Soo-il released the track Apt in 1982, 10 years prior to Jin's birth.

The most recent edition of RUN JIN featured a survival concept in which comedy played a vital part, with the motto "Be Funny or Die." It included elements such as Tray Karaoke, in which Jin demonstrated his vocal powers, and a game in which the visitors had to guess who was 'X-Man' among them.

The next episode of BTS' Jin’s RUN JIN will come out on February 11, 2025, at 9 pm KST.

In related news, BTS' Jin recently sang When The Stars Gossip’s OST, titled Closer To You. The track was officially released on January 26, 2025.

