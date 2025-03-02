“Sandeul-Jin-Ken reunion is needed!” — Fans react as VIXX's Ken confirms ‘Run Jin’ casting offer, hints at possible future appearance

On March 2, 2025, VIXX’s Ken responded to a fan's question during his Instagram Live about whether he would appear on the BTS idol's show Run Jin. The fan mentioned how B1A4's Sandeul had been on the show multiple times and hoped Ken would join too. To this, the K-pop idol replied:

"Seokjinie is actually working hard on filming it, right? The production team contacted me. But I was doing a musical at that time. However, if they call me back, wouldn't I be able to be with Seokjinie and deul?!"

Ken confirmed that he had received a casting offer but did not confirm participation. Fans reacted to the possibility of a Sandeul-Jin-Ken reunion. An X user commented:

"Bruh Sandeul-Jin-Ken reunion is needed!!"

Run Jin is a variety web series spun off from Run BTS!, where he takes on different games and challenges with various guests. It features BTS' singer putting a fun twist on classic fairy tales. Fans kept expressing their excitement:

"I've been waiting for him to guest on Run Jin," a fan remarked.

"I want to see him in Run Jin," a viewer said.

"Let’s gooooooo, I have fever dream about this for a long time!!!!," another netizen shared.

Fans continued to urge Ken to appear on the show alongside his fellow 92-liners (a group of K-pop idols born in 1992).

"Oh we need an episode of the entire 92 liners club Jin, Sandeul, Kenny, Moonbyul & Hani! It would be epic!!," a user noted.

"Hoping!!!lets be noise to bighit about that..92 liners in one run jin episode," a fan mentioned.

"Will appreciate if you three could make it together in runjin...manifesting," another person added.

VIXX’s Ken and BTS' Jin’s friendship through the years

BTS’s Jin and VIXX’s Ken have been close friends for years, both being part of the ‘92-liner idol group alongside B1A4’s Sandeul. Their friendship has been evident through public interactions, from Ken sharing their hangout photos in 2016 to meeting at events like the Idol Star Athletics Championships.

VIXX'S Ken and BTS member (Image via Instagram/@keken_0406)

In 2019, Ken shared in a live broadcast that Jin had gifted him a necklace for his birthday. Despite their busy schedules, they have remained in touch. In 2022, Ken mentioned on a broadcast that he had spoken with the BTS member and Sandeul, hoping to meet them soon. He said:

“I talked to Sandeul after a long time. I talked to Jin too. Jin worried about me…I need to see them.”

On Jo Kwon's YouTube show, Sandeul shared a funny story about meeting the BTS idol for the first time, revealing that Ken introduced them. He said:

"Jin looked straight at me and looked like someone who was possessed. He then came up to me and grabbed my belly like this."

Despite the funny first encounter, Sandeul said their friendship has been normal since, and they often go out to eat together. Ken, who introduced them, remains a key part of their trio.

In other news, the BTS idol is involved in a police investigation following an incident at a fan event in June 2024. A Japanese woman allegedly kissed him during his hugathon, despite the event being limited to hugs. A complaint was filed, and authorities have since identified the woman, urging her to come forward for questioning.

