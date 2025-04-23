SBS to reportedly launch a new male idol audition program

On April 22, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports Seoul reported that Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) would be launching a massive and new K-pop idol audition program, revolving around male idols, for them to become the next generation K-pop idol. The production team has been confirmed, and the filming will start soon.

According to the publication, SBS has been known as the powerhouse for producing audition shows. Through the series, K-pop stars invented a new landscape for domestic audition entertainment. The hosts and judges, including BoA, Park Jin-young, Yoo Hee-yeol, and Yang Hyun-suk, have been providing entertainment to the viewers.

The first broadcast for SBS' new male idol audition program has been scheduled for August 2025

According to the outlet, the preparations for the first broadcast have been under process to premiere the first episode in August 2025. The upcoming new male audition program by SBS aimed to showcase the current trends prevailing in the K-pop industry, followed by changes in the fandom culture, international demands, and much more.

Seoul Broadcasting System Television is a South Korean television channel handled by Seoul Broadcasting System. The network/channel was founded on December 9, 1991. The broadcast area included South Korean and the international regions. It has been headquartered at 161, Mokdongseo-ro, Yangcheon district, Seoul, South Korea.

The broadcasting system has been managing a network of nine stations for several purposes, including the supply programming. The affiliates, excluding the Seoul area, disseminate local programming to provide assistance to the domestic needs.

The network has aired several hit dramas throughout the years, namely, I Am Legend, Paradise Ranch, The Chaser, The King of Dramas, Mrs. Cop, The Royal Gambler, Moon Lovers, Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Whisper, Temperature of Love, Wok of Love, My Strange Hero, Dr. Romantic 2, Cheer Up, and others.

The channel is currently airing The Haunted Palace on SBS TV. It features a star-studded cast, including Yook Sung-jae, Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Ji-yeon. It is scheduled to release Human From Today.

The Seoul Broadcasting System has also released numerous famous animations and movies. This includes Movie Express, Carrusel, Martian Successor Nadesico, The Irresponsible Captain Tylor, Super Korean, Speed Racer, Aqua Kids, My Friend Haechi, Pretty Rhythm: Dear My Future, and more.

Seoul Broadcasting System has been famous for airing hit music, entertainment, and variety programs, including Inkigayo, Running Man, My Little Old Boy, Dolsing Fourmen, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, SBS Gayo Daejeon, and other shows.

