On December 25, the fourth-generation group Stray Kids took the stage at the SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival and delivered electrifying performances on their songs, including Battle Ground, LALALALA, and Megaverse.

While I.N. and Seungmin enchanted viewers with their vocals, singing EXO's D.O.'s That's Okay, fans noticed something strange. The broadcasting channel referred to them as members of "Stary Kids" in the introductory credits box instead of using their group's name correctly.

On the same day, the group went live on YouTube, starting a broadcast that was also streamed on social media. During the live session, they sarcastically made fun of the mistakes and mismanagement of the music festival. Fans stated that the members have a great sense of humor and effectively hit back at SBS.

"My Savage King": STAYs are proud as the Stray Kids clowned SBS

The Seoul Broadcasting System organized their annual year-end music festival, Gayo Daejeon, and broadcasted it live through the channel's official YouTube account. The K-pop group also attended this year's music festival and delivered performances of their hit songs, including Battle Ground, LALALALA, and Megaverse.

During the performances, fans observed SBS's mismanagement, noting that they played another group's song, cameras recorded the empty stage instead of members, and the member's microphones were muted.

Other issues included misspelling their name during I.N and Seungmin's concert. Fans called out SBS on social media, starting the trend "SBS APOLOGIZE TO STRAY KIDS" for their alleged mismanagement against Stray Kids.

During the group's YouTube live session, Bang Chan fixed the camera angle. As they greeted the fans, the group's leader jokingly said, "We are Stary Kids" instead of "Stray Kids," and all the members laughed, recognizing the leader's indirect mockery of SBS for their mistake.

Fans shared a series of hilarious tweets, claiming that the members continued to make fun of SBS. In one instance during their YouTube live, Changbin sarcastically mentioned that they did a lot of collaborations at the SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival, hinting at the wrong songs played by SBS. All members began laughing at this statement.

Meanwhile, Lee Know jokingly mentioned how it was a collaboration between danceracha, vocalracha, and 3racha, thus trolling SBS. As videos from their live stream went viral, fans couldn't stop giggling, stating they would never show their face in public if they were being trolled like Stray Kids did in their YouTube live.

Fans have since been hilariously reacting as the group trolled SBS for their alleged mismanagement at the music festival.

STAYs are currently trending on social media, urging SBS to issue an apology to the group for allegedly ruining their performance at the aforementioned music festival.