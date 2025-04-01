Seoul Mayor proposes performance-based pay for military public service workers following Song Min-ho's controversy with alleged irregular attendance

On Tuesday, April 1, the Seoul Mayor and the city's Metropolitan Government proposed new rules for military public service workers following Song Min-ho's controversy. On March 31, the National Police Agency, cited by AllKpop, reported that the idol was questioned three times and confirmed digital forensic investigations were conducted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This follows previous speculation in December 2024 that Song Min-ho, who worked as a public servant in the Mapo-gu welfare society, had been irregular in his attendance and skipped many workdays. According to AllKpop, YG Entertainment, the idol's agency, stated that all his off days were approved by regulations. However, a recent report from the National Police Agency revealed that he admitted to being irregular in his work attendance.

As per AllKpop reports, one of the police representatives from the National Police Agency stated:

Ad

“He admitted to leaving the workplace during working hours,”

Following the ongoing controversy, the Seoul Mayor proposed several measures to promote regular attendance among military public service workers. The first key proposal was to adjust the number of sick days for the workers based on the length of their service. Additionally, the workers would receive incentives for unused sick leaves.

Ad

Another proposal was to introduce performance-based pay, and it was also suggested to grant placement agencies the authority to take disciplinary actions in cases of worker misconduct. AllKpop reported that the Seoul Mayor's decision stemmed from an immediate audit he conducted on the 1,500 social service workers housed under city departments.

This audit revealed 14 unauthorized absences, of which only seven were reported to the authorities. As a result, Seoul City is reportedly working on an electronic attendance system to manage these disciplinary cases better. One of the city's official representatives stated the following about the new proposals:

Ad

“We want to ensure that outstanding individuals are assigned to critical national and municipal institutions. It’s important to prevent hard-working service workers from feeling disillusioned due to the actions of a few.”

Since these were proposed to the Military Manpower Administration, it remains unclear whether they will be implemented.

All you need to know about Song Min-ho's controversy with irregular military attendance as a public service worker

For those who are unaware, all able-bodied South Korean men are required to fulfill a period of service in the South Korean military, and it usually comes in two forms. While most enlist as active soldiers, the South Korean government can also assign individuals as social workers if they are deemed unfit due to their health or other reasons.

Ad

Song Min-ho enlisted as a public servant in March 2023 and was discharged in December 2024. However, after his discharge, allegations surfaced regarding his irregular attendance at work. Additionally, alleged confessions from his colleagues about his behavior at the base spread online. These allegations led to an investigation by the Seoul Mapo Police.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The investigations focused on Song Min-ho's alleged violation of the Military Service Act. Three rounds of questioning took place on January 23, February 15, and February 26, 2025. As per AllKpop, Song Min-ho has reportedly admitted to most of the allegations. The National Police Agency has also collected evidence, including CCTV footage, to prove the allegations.

As the investigation is ongoing, the police have not yet forwarded the case to the prosecution. Meanwhile, the Military Manpower Administration stated that if the police confirmed the allegations, they would cancel Song Mi-ho's discharge and require him to serve again for the same enlistment period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback