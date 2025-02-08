“Serving face card” — Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo as Kang Young-joo in Newtopia following the release of its first episode

The much-hyped COUPANG TV drama Newtopia premiered on February 7, 2025, with BLACKPINK's Jisoo as Kang Young-joo. Jisoo portrayed the female protagonist in Newtopia, while Park Jeong-min played the male protagonist. Jisoo's followers praised her acting and character in her new mini-series, which debuted recently.

As a result, fans of BLACKPINK's Jisoo flooded the internet with compliments. A user on X stated:

“jisoo serving face card right at the first 10 mins of the show im obsessed”

Many reactions to BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s acting and character in the new K-drama were seen online. While some said Kang Young-joo looked "beautiful," others praised her facial expressions.

“KANG YOUNGJOO is so beautiful,” a fan stated.

“The way your face portrays emotions shows how talented you are as an actress, Jisoo.,” another fan commented.

“#Newtopia is seriously soo freaking amazing , the comic side is really good #JISOO literally nailed it , i really enjoyed her acting especially the comdey, she was amazing,” stated an admirer.

More fans praised BLACKPINK's Jisoo for Newtopia.

“She can sleep peacefully every day knowing that she is one of the greatest idols of the generation, CEO of her own company, actress, singer, songwriter, producer, ambassador for the biggest brands serving impeccable looks, charismatic, multitalented and VERY WOMAN,” a fan commented.

“Actress JISOO once again delivered with her most awaited acting comeback on ‘Newtopia’ and I’m so proud of her. You did so well, my love!,” wrote another admirer.

“she looks too good for a zombie drama,” commented an admirer.

“I'm watching right now and I paused to say that she's so beautiful, my god, I wish she was acting in all of them,” wrote another fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s Newtopia and her upcoming solo project

BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared in Newtopia alongside actors such as Park Jeong-min, Kim Jun-han, Lee Hak-joo, Hong Seo-hee, Tang Jun-sang, and Im Sung-jae, alongside an extensive supporting cast. The new zombie survival-romance drama has a total of eight episodes. The drama is adapted from Han Sang-woon's novel Influenza (인플루엔자).

The synopsis of Newtopia as stated by Prime Video reads,

“Jae-yoon, a late military enlistee, and his girlfriend, Young-joo, break up over the phone over growing misunderstandings. But a zombie outbreak rocks the world. A national emergency is declared, a plane crashes in the city center, and Jae-yoon and his unit get trapped on top of a Seoul skyscraper. Young-joo risks the zombie-filled streets to find him. Can their love survive the apocalypse?”

Newtopia follows soldier Lee Jae-yun and his girlfriend Kang Young-joo. After being alerted of a zombie breakout, they rush toward one other in an air defense unit in a Seoul high-rise to defend themselves. Jae-yun entered the military to find defense sector alternatives. He obsesses over his lover, worried about his future.

They split but find themselves in a zombie-infested planet. He fought zombies and became squad captain. Young-joo, a new employee, was puzzled about her feelings before her breakup with Jae-yun. She fights zombies while searching for her ex-boyfriend.

In addition to Newtopia, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is also gearing up for the launch of her new solo album, AMORTAGE. Her album is slated for release on February 14, 2024.

The BLACKPINK member's upcoming solo album is slated for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. AMORTAGE will include a total of four tracks: earthquake, Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs&Kisses. The earthquake is the title track of AMORTAGE.

