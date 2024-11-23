“Setting a new precedent”— Fans react as aespa's ‘Supernova’ becomes SM Entertainment's first ‘Song of the Year Daesang Award’ at the 2024 MAMA Awards

On Saturday, November 23, the MAMA Awards honored aespa’s hit track Supernova with the Song of the Year Daesang Award. The K-pop girl group made history by becoming the first artist from SM Entertainment to win this award. The girl group released their song Supernova on May 13, 2024.

Although aespa won several other honors at the 2024 MAMA Awards gala, including Fans' Choice and Best Female Group, the group's Song of the Year Daesang Award garnered the most fan attention. As a result, the groups’s supporters swamped the internet with praises. Expressing this sentiment, one user on X wrote:

“my girls setting a new precedent”

Many fans celebrated the girl group’s latest win. While some expressed pride, others highlighted Supernova’s “world domination.”

“im so proud of my girls this is so deserved,” commented a fan.

“2024 is aespa's year. No wonder from supernova, armageddon to whiplash. All of them are masterpiece,” stated another admirer.

“Supernova world domination,” remarked another admirer.

“I'll never forget this forever in my life. this 2024 is our year. aespa wins Daesang Song of the Year for the first time ever and is the first SM artist to achieve this. most awarded female artist too in MAMA history. how can we do this all without our mys..,” stated another X user.

Several admirers emphasized that the track was a deserving winner of the award.

“junho presenting the aespa daesang with them being the first sm group to do so, oh this legacy is so sexy,” commented a fan.

“sm groups (music wise) finally gettting their flowers,” wrote an admirer.

“Been into KPOP for so many years now, with so many soty contenders not getting an award but finally a deserved win!! Supernova is really that song, congrats girls,” stated another fan.

“Wait! I'm about to cry... they deserve this so much! I love you girls. Congratulations,” stated an admirer.

SM Entertainment’s aespa won a total of six awards at the 2024 MAMA Awards

The four-member K-pop group were honored under six categories for their songs, including Supernova and Armageddon. With these awards, the group topped the list of most-awarded K-pop artists at the 2024 MAMA Awards. aespa was followed by SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who won five and four awards, respectively.

Here’s a list of the awards received by the K-pop girl group at the awards show:

MAMA Fans’ Choice

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Best Choreography (Supernova)

Best Female Group

Best Music Video (Armageddon)

Song Of The Year Daesang (Supernova)

The girl group also delivered a live performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards ceremony, showcasing their award-winning track Supernova, along with Bored, Dopamine, and their latest track, Whiplash.

The 2024 MAMA Awards show took place on November 22 and November 23, 2024, at 6 pm and 3 pm KST, respectively. The event was organized at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

