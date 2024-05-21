"She was always the model example of resilience" — Creative Director & Stylist Yun Ji-bin releases statement in support of ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin

The South Korean Creative Director and Stylist Yun Ji-bin recently released a statement in support of Min Hee-jin, the CEO of ADOR, through her Instagram stories. Though Ji-bin is not housed under ADOR or related to the company in any way, she has worked with Hee-jin on many projects including the solo debut of BTS' V, LayoVer, Red Velvet's RBB and Summer mini-album, etc.

In the statement, which was released on Tuesday, May 21, the creative director and stylist expressed that Min Hee-jin has always been kind to her and the people around her. She has also been a resilient person who's upfront about unfair, illegal, and crude things that are directed toward her.

Therefore, she expressed that the current situation with several accusations and allegations passed at her was saddening to witness.

"She was always the model example of resilience, disliking crude and foul things while also being quite fearful, causing her to always remain consistent."

On Tuesday, the creative director and stylist Yun Ji-bin took to her personal Instagram to upload a story about the ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR. Ji-bin spoke in support of ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin.

She narrated the story of when she first met her and also added other instances that showcased the CEO's likable personality:

"Seven years ago, when I first met unni (elder sister) as a director, she was the first one to call me and ask, "are you okay?" On that day, we has to completely scrap a music video due to costume issues and I was out of my mind with all kinds of thoughts and guilt. Hee-jin unnie was alwaus that kind of person."

Her statement continued:

"She tends not to surround herseld with many people, which made me worry yet admire how she could carry so much responsibility and burden with such a small frame. But she had always been the kind of person to sincerely and silently carry out her duties. That this kind of unnie is now enduring greater acuusations and slander than all of the burden she's carried until now make my heart ache and feel sorry."

On the other hand, Yun Ji-bin isn't the only one who wrote a message in support of Min Hee-jin. Director Shin Dongle, a renowned professional who worked on the music videos for NewJeans' Cookie, Hybe Boy, all of V's music videos, AKMU's Dinosaur, etc., also uploaded his statement. Through an Instagram post, she uploaded a screenshot of her notes app, stating:

"K-pop is an industry where the pase is so fast that having overlap between synchonicity, xeitgeist, and references at the same time inevitable. I'm the tuype to spend a lot of time on one poject. I get along well with Min Hee-jin unnie, or Hee-jin PD, in this regard, and she's increasingly more consideratire of it.... So even it its annoying to keep having to check releases while I'm working, I made sure to no refer to anything other than the classics. Of course, it's impossible to avoid unintentional reference or zeitgeist overlap bit there's no reason to avaoit it any way."

She concluded her statement by stating that being mindful of not showcasing similarities to other works and kinds of art should be a national rule. In her statement, she expressed that both she and Min Hee-jin shared this perspective and have stuck with it strongly. Therefore, the statement aims to protect her from the plagiarism accusations that NewJeans was directed with recently.

On the other hand, the feud between HYBE and ADOR, where both agencies have been accusing each other of several things including plagiarism, lack of compensation, poor employment contracts, the spread of malicious and false information, etc., has not concluded.