"She does not deserve this" - Fans slam Charli XCX for cropping out BLACKPINK's Rosé in latest IG post after allegedly ignoring her at YSL event

A recent Instagram post by singer Charli XCX ignited significant controversy among fans of BLACKPINK's Rosé. On September 29, BLACKPINK’s Rosé attended the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Rosé’ was in the front row with A-listers including Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Charli XCX, all of whom were dressed in pieces from the same collection. However, the event soon sparked controversy online after some fans felt the K-pop star was overlooked by her fellow attendees.

The issue gained traction when Charli XCX uploaded a Paris Fashion Week photo dump on Instagram. Among the 9 images she shared, one group photo with Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosé drew sharp criticism.

In the picture, the BLACKPINK member, who was sitting at one corner, appeared noticeably under a dark shadow compared to the other celebrities, who were adequately illuminated. Many fans questioned why Charli XCX chose this particular photograph when, according to them, better-quality options were available.

The backlash intensified after fans pointed out that Rosé was cropped out in Charli’s recent post. Many called out the picture choice and expressed disappointment, suggesting it diminished the singer’s presence.

Photo posted by Charli XCX (Image via Instagram/@charli_xcx)

While some defended Charli by attributing the issue to poor venue lighting and editing mishaps, fans remained unconvinced. They voiced frustration that the BLACKPINK member seemed sidelined both in photos and during the event itself.

Prior to the photo controversy, videos from the event circulating added to the uproar, showing other celebrities interacting and posing together. A number of netizens and fans observed that Rosé appeared more isolated. This further fueled speculation that she had been overlooked at the show.

As the debate spread across social media, the topic quickly trended on social media, with fans demanding fair recognition for Rosé. Supporters emphasized that the BLACKPINK singer, despite sharing the spotlight with major A-listers, deserved equal visibility and respect. One fan commented,

"I feel for her. She does not deserve this. Who is her management, why are they not protecting her."

Alexa, play 'Dirty Work' by Aespa @SammijoKnows I feel for her. She does not deserve this. Who is her management, why are they not protecting her.

Fans complained online about the manner in which the idol was treated during the Saint Laurent party and in Charli XCX's Instagram update. People felt that it was disrespectful to keep the YSL global ambassador in a corner during a show where she ought to have been honored. Others believed that the photo choice was gratuitously unkind and even mean-spirited.

jenn @jennatullswift the concept of disrespecting the ysl global ambassador at the ysl event..

ana saw skz!! 生 @scuderiahyunjin I’m sorry this is such a genuinely mean thing to post

rj @yvesoul4ever these mean girls think they are better than QUEEN ROSÉ

Nonetheless, all fans were not in support of the criticism towards Charli XCX. Some came to her defense, emphasizing that Charli XCX and the member of the BLACKPINK are close friends and have frequently been spotted together this year.

Fans defended that the scandal was being exaggerated and that the use of the photo might not have been deliberate. To these fans, the outrage was unnecessary, with some deeming it a misunderstanding and not one done out of disrespect.

Charli xcx Charts @chartscharli Please, stop being weirdos and create fake narratives just to send hate to someone. Charli and Rosé are friends and were seen together many times this year having the sweetest interaction every time. Charli always makes posts like that on her IG.

Daiana @dianasoneuaena You are celebrating someone who (i hope not on purpose) rudely post a pic like that.. Better just crop Rose out of pic or maybe that's the only good pic they have as 4.. We never know Charlie intention.

for_roseannepark @Neslihaniin1 Rosé and Charlie are friends this whole thing is misunderstanding I really don't get who's throwing hate on that girl cuz of this stupid thing

ELLE UK under fire for cropping out BLACKPINK's Rosé from Saint Laurent event photo despite her role as global ambassador

Alongside the backlash surrounding Charli XCX’s post, another wave of criticism emerged towards ELLE UK. The magazine on their Instagram page, shared photos from the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 women’s collection in Paris on September 30 .

One of such pictures, was a group picture of Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Charli XCX. However, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who also attended the show was noticeably absent from the image.

The controversy is because the BLACKPINK's member did indeed appear in the apparently unedited copy of the original photo published by magazines like W Magazine. This discrepancy sparked questions online, with some social media users speculating about the reasons behind her removal.

The criticism has been heightened by the idol’s role as Saint Laurent’s global ambassador, with many pointing out that cropping her out of an official post undermined her standing at the event. For some fans, the edit has even raised concerns about possible racial undertones, further fueling debate around how the singer was represented at the fashion show.

The singer at the event (Image via X/@MTV)

At Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week BLACKPINK's Rosé drew wide attention. The singer wore a light powder blue satin outfit styled with a flowing trail and lingerie-inspired detailing, including satin straps, lace accents, and mini shorts.

She paired the look with sheer black tights and kept her accessories minimal, adding just a single gold bangle. Finishing off the look, Rosé wore her hair in a neat high ponytail and went for subtle winged eyeliner to define her features.

