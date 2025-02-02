"She’s so generous and considerate" - Fans react as Jennie releases a lyric breakdown video for 'Love Hangover ft Dominic Fike' in Korean 

On February 2, 2025, Jennie released a lyrical breakdown of her latest song, Love Hangover ft. Dominic Fike, in Korean. The singer provided a Korean-language instructional video for the song originally sung entirely in English. It also has captions in US English as Jennie proceeds to explain each verse.

Fans took to X to express their views on this new approach to explaining a song by a singer. They were quick to point out that the Mantra hitmaker had mentioned plans to do something similar in one of her past talk shows.

"She’s so generous and considerate for making this content. She’s making it easier for those illiterate and 0 comprehension skill people. And I love her for that"

Trending

Expand Tweet

While most of the fans appreciated Jennie making a lyrical breakdown video in Korean, some fans cynically pointed out the use of translation tools for understanding the lyrics - a practice that non-Korean speaking fans have resorted to to understand Korean.

"they don’t have google translate in Korea ???" one user replied

"Her love for her fans is really unmeasurable. This is why I love her so d@mn much..." one fan wrote

"why i do feel like taking an online class with jennie" another user wrote

Fans also took to humor, making requests and referring to the artist's past promises as they expressed their views on the lyrics breakdown video. As the video is entirely in Korean, largely intended for a Korean-speaking audience, those who didn't know the language still sat through the video:

"I don’t understand sh*t but I’m still watching" one user wrote

"hi @/oddatelier! can we also have this kind of content in the future official single releases? if we can also have a ruby documentary process after coachella it would be greatly appreciated. thank you!" came another reply

"She really did the content they talked about on sechan channel" another user wrote

BLACKPINK Jennie's mantra for 2025

Jennie announced her first studio album RUBY on January 21, 2025. The album is slated to release on March 7, 2025, with 15 tracks in all. The songs will feature guest collaborations with artists like Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Doeechi.

So far, Jennie has released two songs, namely, ZEN and Love Hangover (ft. Dominic Fike) as pre-release singles from the album. She has also announced a 3-city concert tour titled The Ruby Experience on March 6, March 10, and March 15 in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul, respectively. She announced that she would donate a portion of her LA concert proceedings to LA wildfire relief funds.

Since the start of the year, the SOLO singer has been extremely active in promoting her upcoming first solo studio album. From appearing on talk shows to releasing select tracks from the album, Jennie seems to have cracked the code to keeping her fans' curiosity alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback