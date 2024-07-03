"She's a naturally gifted artist"- Min Hee-jin praised NewJeans Hanni Blue Coral Reef solo stage

On July 2, 2024, ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin praised NewJeans Hanni's latest viral Blue Coral Reef solo stage to the media outlet Chosun Ilbo. Hanni recently created waves with her solo stage performance on legendary Japanese Showa Era singer Seiko Matsuda's classic hit track Blue Coral Reef at the group's meeting concert 'Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome' in Japan on June 26, 2024.

During her interview with the outlet, Min Hee-jin praised that the reason Hanni's Blue Coral Reef solo stage received an overwhelming and positive response from Korean and Japanese netizens was due to the idol's understanding of the classic hit, including minute details and mentioned as translated:

"I believe the enthusiastic response was possible because Hanni completely internalized and understood the song. On the first day, she had to run due to the stage layout while singing, and I was impressed by her attention to detail. She's a naturally gifted artist."

Min Hee-jin wanted to reflect Seiko Matsua's symbolic features through NewJeans Hanni

At the meeting concert 'Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome' on June 26, NewJeans Hanni donned a white t-shirt styled with a long white skirt. She complemented her appearance with a short, curled hairstyle, evocative of Seiko Matsuda during her prime years.

According to The Korea Times, as the NewJeans Hanni started her Blue Coral Reef solo stage performance, the audience in attendance exploded into cheers and screams, showcasing the powerful blend of youth from South Korea and Japan.

Min Hee-jin disclosed to the outlet that she expected rave responses from the public for the solo stages of NewJeans members. However, she was taken aback to see the audience scream for Seiko Matsuda's interpretation by Hanni.

She revealed that she had planned the entire production for the meeting concert to create performances that would resonate and satisfy fans. Min Hee-jin intended to radiate the vibe of a festival throughout the whole concert which could be enjoyed by people of all ages.

ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin dedicated the popularity of Hanni's Blue Coral Reef solo stage to the 'unexpected catharsis that the audience experiences.' She revealed that the solo stages were organized to present the NewJeans charisma, which differed from their normal performances. The CEO mentioned as translated:

"I love surprise events and thought it would be fun to create an atmosphere not seen in contemporary groups. 'Blue Coral Reef' by Seiko Matsuda came to mind immediately in that regard. I anticipated that the catharsis of encountering an unexpected song on such a grand stage as Tokyo Dome would be immense."

Min Hee-jin revealed that she wanted to leave a strong impression on the Japanese fans as it was NewJean's first fan meeting concert in Tokyo, Japan. She further praised Hanni and stated that she chose her to perform Blue Coral Reef as her image resonated with the Japanese singer. The CEO confessed that her goal was to showcase Seiko Matsuda's symbolic features through Hanni and stated as translated:

"I thought Hanni's image would blend perfectly with 'Blue Coral Reef.' I believed it would also strike a balance with the solo songs chosen by the other members, appealing to both the old and new generations in Japan. The focus wasn't simply on exact replication but on reflecting Seiko Matsuda's symbolic features while reinterpreting them in a style that suited Hanni."

She elaborated it was due to Hanni's ability to completely embrace the track and deliver the song that she received such encouragement and support from the public and stated as translated:

"The overwhelming response was due to Hanni's ability to fully embody and deliver the song."

CEO of ADOR concluded the interview by revealing that she was planning a world tour for NewJeans to increase their popularity beyond South Korea and expressed excitement to showcase the new side of each member.

NewJeans is a rookie girl group formed by ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE LABELS. It features five members, including Minji, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein, and Hanni. They debuted on July 22, 2022, and released their single, Attention, which became an instant hit on the domestic Circle Digital Chart. In recent news, NewJeans made their comeback with a single album, How Sweet, on May 24, 2024.

