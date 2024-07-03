Female K-pop artistes are talented and charismatic and have visuals that endear them to fans worldwide. Their years of experience as trainees, honing their craft, make them experienced entertainers and performers. These female K-pop artistes have significantly contributed to the popularity of K-pop in the international music scene due to hit tracks that have been featured on international music charts.

Some have been featured in prestigious international magazines like Vogue and Elle, and most boast millions of followers on various social media platforms. On QQ, the Chinese music streaming platform, these female K-pop artistes have gathered millions of followers and subscribers. This article explores the most followed female K-Pop artistes on QQ in 2024.

13 Most followed female K-pop artistes on QQ Music in 2024

These female K-pop artistes' followers range from 7.9 million to 1.28 million on QQ:

1. BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/BlackPinkofficial)

BLACKPINK takes the top spot as the most-followed female K-pop idol on QQ music, with 7.9 million followers. The South Korean girl group, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment.

The popular K-pop band boasts hit tracks like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, How You Like That, and Born Pink, amongst others. The Playing With Fire singers boast 13 Guinness world records and 4 MTV video music awards, amongst other notable achievements.

2. IU

IU (Image via Instagram/dlwlrma)

Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU, has amassed 4.49 million followers on QQ music, making her the second most-followed female K-pop artist on the streaming platform.

The K-pop artiste debuted in 2008 under Kakao Entertainment and has remained a mainstay in the Korean music industry. The 31-year-old K-pop artiste has hit singles like Good Day and Eight.

She has received over a hundred awards, including 21 Melon Music awards, 11 Mnet Asian music awards, 8 Golden Disc awards, and others.

3. Girls' Generation

Girls’ Generation (Image via Instagram/girlsgeneration)

Girls' Generation, a.k.a SNSD, is one of South Korea's most recognized girl groups. Formed in 2007 by SM Entertainment, the group comprises Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

The girl group gained prominence with its 2009 single, Gee, which spent nine weeks on KBS’ Music Bank and earned the title of the most-listened song of the 2000s on Melon. Other hits include Genie and Run Devil Run. This group of K-pop artistes has received 15 Golden Disc Awards and 4 Gaon Chart Music Awards, amongst others.

The K-pop group has a total of 3 million followers on QQ music.

4. T-ara

Expand Tweet

The South Korean girl group, created in 2009 under MBK Entertainment, consists of four members: Eunjung, Qri, Jiyeon, and Hyomin. T-ara's commercial success spans South Korea and other Asian countries like China, Japan, and Thailand.

The dance-pop singing group has recorded hits like Roly-Poly, You Drive Me Crazy, and Cry Cry, to name a few. T-ara has won 2 Golden Disc Awards, 1 Billboard Japan Music Awards, and 3 Gaon Chart Music Awards, amongst others.

This group of female K-pop artistes has 2.66 million followers on QQ, making them the 4th on the list.

5. (G)I-DLE

G-IDLE (Image via Instagram/official_g_i_dle)

The five-member K-pop girl group comprises Miyeon, Soyeon, Minnie, Shuhua, and Yuqi. Formed in 2018 under CUBE Entertainment, (G)I-DLE is acknowledged for writing and producing most of its music.

The group boasts commercially successful singles like Tomboy, Super Lady, Queencard, and Nxde. The K-pop group has won awards and nominations, including Female Idol Rookie of the Year at the Band of the Year Awards 2018 and Best K-Pop Video at MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

They make the fifth spot on this list with 2.32 million followers on QQ music.

6. Rosé

Rose (Image via Instagram/roses_are_rosie)

Rose of BLACKPINK has had an impressive solo career. After debuting as a BLACKPINK member in 2018, the 27-year-old released her first album in 2021, R, with the single On The Ground, making history as the highest charting song by a female K-Pop artiste on the US Billboard Hot 100, the Canada Hot 100 and the UK Singles chart.

The two-time Guinness World Record holder has also won a Hanteo Music Award and Mnet Asian Music Award. The female K-Pop artiste has 2.24 million followers on QQ music.

7. Hyuna

Hyuna (Image via Instagram/hyunah_aa)

Kim Hyun-ah, professionally called HyunA, is a songwriter, singer, model and rapper popularly known for her hit single, Change. She debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 under JYP Entertainment.

The K-pop idol boasts hits like Change, Bubble Pop! and Ice Cream, amongst others. The former Wonder Girls member became the first female soloist to hit the 100 million views landmark on YouTube and has won Asian Pop Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, and Melon Music Awards, amongst others.

HyunA has 2.22 million followers on QQ music, taking the 7th spot on this list.

8. Aespa

Aespa (Image via Instagram/aespa_official)

Created by SM Entertainment in 2020, Aespa is popular for its Hyperpop and Metaverse music styles. The K-pop girl group, consisting of Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, boasts hits like Next Level, Savage, and Supernova, amongst others.

The group of female K-pop artistes has received an array of awards, including three Seoul Music Awards and four Melon Music Awards. Aespa has garnered a massive following of 1.7 million followers on QQ music.

9. F(x)

Expand Tweet

F(x), formed by SM Entertainment in 2009, consists of 4 members: Amber, Victoria, Krystal, and Luna. The group is renowned for its electropop sound and has recorded successful songs like Electric Shock, Pinocchio Danger, and All Mine, amongst others.

F(x)'s second album, Pink, received accolades from Billboard as the best album of the 2010s. F(x) has been awarded 4 Golden Disc Awards, 2 Korean Music Awards, and 1 Seoul Music Award.

The K-pop musical band has 1.5 million followers on QQ music.

10. Jennie

Jennie Kim (Image via Instagram/jennierubyjane)

Jennie Kim, better known as Jennie of the famous girl group BLACKPINK, is a singer, rapper, and actress. The 28-year-old female K-pop artiste debuted under YG Entertainment in 2018 with the rest of her bandmates and has had a successful career with hit tracks like Solo, You And Me, and One of the Girls.

Her solo songs have topped local and foreign music charts and have received 1 Circle Music Chart Award, 1- Golden Disc Award, and a Weibo Starlight Award, among others. The K-pop idol has 1.36 million followers on QQ music.

11. Twice

Expand Tweet

Twice, consisting of 9 members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, was created in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. The group has 1.35 million followers on QQ music.

The group of female K-Pop artistes boasts hit singles like Cheer Up, TT, and Likey, amongst others. The band’s choreography has become replicated dance moves.

Twice has also won prestigious awards like the Billboard Women in Music Award, Mnet Asian Music Award, Melon Music Award, and many others. The group of female K-pop artistes has cemented itself as one of the leading names in K-pop.

12. 2NE1

2NE1 (Image via Instagram/2ne1official)

The four-member K-pop girl group consisting of Bom, Dara, CL, and Minzy debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009. 2NE1 rose to stardom in 2009 with the eponymous EP, 2NE1, and recorded hit tracks like Don’t Cry, I Am the Best and Goodbye, amongst others.

The group of female K-Pop artistes has received several awards, including 5 Melon Music Awards, 4 MAMA Awards, and 10 Mnet Asian Music Awards. 1.33 million people on QQ follow 2NE1.

13. NewJeans

NewJeans (Image via Instagram/newjeans_official)

NewJeans, which comprises Hanni, Haerin, Danielle, and Hyein, debuted in 2022 under ADOR Entertainment and quickly became one of K-pop’s most influential acts.

The group of female K-Pop artistes has churned out hit songs like Attention, Cookie, Hype Boy, Ditto, and others. Their debut single, Attention, became number one on South Korea’s Circle Digital Chart. NewJeans has received rookie awards and was named by IFPI as the eighth best-selling artist worldwide in 2023.

The 2-year-old girl group has 1.28 million followers on QQ music.

