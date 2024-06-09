8 most streamed K-Pop girl group songs on MelOn

The K-pop chart has published a list of the most played K-pop girl group songs on X recently, up to date till 8th June. Although K-pop girl group songs gained some international success in the 2000s, it has recently exploded. Fans and media worldwide are constantly talking about the latest releases. Technology and social media advancements have allowed K-pop girl group songs to reach a broader audience, especially Millennials and Gen Z.

This list will explore the top 8 songs according to the K-Pop chart by groups like BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, and TWICE who are leading the way with chart-topping tracks and sold-out tours.

Top 8 K-pop girl group songs on MelOn in 2024 (So far)

As per the K-pop chart, the top 8 songs are -

CHEER UP

DDU-DU DDU-DU

AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST

Hype Boy

LOVE DIVE

Red Flavor

Rollin'

TT

1) CHEER UP by TWICE

CHEER UP came out in 2016 with TWICE topping the list with 290,700,000 streams on the platform.

CHEER UP delves into the complexities of love and the dating game. The lyrics explore the idea of emphasizing the emotional tug-of-war often present in the early stages of a romantic relationship.

The verses depict the protagonist receiving many calls and messages from an admirer, advising a deliberate nonchalance to increase the suitor's affection. The song also touches on the vulnerability of affection, as the protagonist admits to liking their admirer but fears getting hurt.

2) DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 (Photo by Emma)

DDU-DU DDU-DU BLACKPINK is in second position with 250,000,000 plays on the platform. The song came out in 2016 and since then it has become one of their most-played songs on multiple platforms.

The song primarily highlights BLACKPINK's confidence and establishing a dominant presence in the music industry. The lyrics celebrate their success and establish their status in the industry. With an upbeat vibe, the song emphasizes having fun and enjoying life. The chorus, in particular, tries to evoke feelings of strength and self-assurance.

3) AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST by BLACKPINK

Released in 2017, AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST is currently in third place on MelOn. This K-pop girl group song by BLACKPINK has 243,700,000 on the platform.

This track is energetic and tries to capture the essence of urgent love and living in the moment. It tries to blend catchy pop and rap elements to convey intense emotions.

The recurring lyric "as if it's your last" emphasizes the theme of seizing the day and loving passionately. Verses describe an elusive love, likened to trying to hold on to a handful of sand—frustrating yet alluring. The pre-chorus heightens tension with quickening breaths and heartbeats, leading to a chorus where they plead to be loved as if it's the last time.

4) Hype Boy by NewJeans

2024 Korea On Stage Showcase. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Hype Boy by NewJeans ranks fourth, garnering 242,300,000 plays on Melon right now. The song came out in 2023, delving into themes of intense affection and commitment.

The lyrics reflect a profound love, with the protagonist willing to go to great lengths to ensure their beloved's happiness. This track emphasizes the desire for a serious and committed relationship, steering clear of casual flirtations.

The lyrics, notably the line "Maybe I could be the one," highlight the protagonist's yearning to be the significant other of the person they adore. The chorus highlights the repeated affirmation, "I know what you like boy."

5) Love Dive by IVE

2022 The Fact Music Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

LOVE DIVE came out in 2022 and has 242,100,000 plays on the platform.

The track tries to differentiate itself from others by incorporating popular instrumental trends from K-pop since 2019, particularly in its insistent percussion during the chorus with a dark and atmospheric approach.

Despite the catchy yet simplistic and repetitive chorus, the song uses intricate instrumental textures and well-structured arrangement, including a haunting dance breakdown.

6) Red Flavor by Red Velvet

The 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards In Seoul - Photocall (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

With 241,400,000 plays on the platform, Red Flavor ranks fifth on the list. The song came out in 2017, trying to convey the message of mindfulness and fearless living.

The track attempts to be the summer anthem of young Love. It tries to capture the essence of the excitement of love. The lyrics are rich with colorful imagery and metaphors about the sensations of a sweet, thrilling romance like the taste of ripe strawberries in the summer heat.

Fans know Red Velvet for its eclectic and bold concepts. The track delivers a message of embracing the moment and living life to the fullest with a sense of freedom and passion.

7) Rollin' by Brave Girls

2021 World K-pop Concert. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Rollin' came out in 2017 and ranks at the seventh position in the list with 237,100,000 plays on the platform.

This collaboration with Brave Brothers brings a familiar musical style, appealing to fans who appreciate the distinct Brave Brothers' touch. The track tries to find a balance between the sultry Deepened and the lively High Heels, resulting in one of the group's most agile tracks to date.

The verses contribute to the song's overall vibe without standing out individually, allowing the dynamic chorus to shine. This chorus transitions from a breathy lower register to an exhilarating rave, showcasing Brave Girls' vocal range.

8) TT By TWICE

The 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

TT is another hit by TWICE that came out in 2016, ranking eighth on the list with 234,600,000 plays on MelOn. The title TT refers to the crying emoticon, symbolizing the theme of unrequited love and the accompanying frustration.

The song's blend of upbeat music and emotional lyrics aims to create a relatable anthem for those who have felt the bittersweet pangs of love. TT captures the emotional rollercoaster of unrequited love, making it a standout track for many fans in TWICE's discography.