BLACKPINK Jennie becomes the first female K-Pop soloist to earn RIAA Platinum with ‘One of the Girls’ 

BLACKPINK's Jennie was crowned as the first female K-pop soloist to earn an RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Platinum single for the track One of the Girls on June 20, 2024. This certification signifies that the track sold over one million units. Jennie's latest achievement is noteworthy because she is now the first female K-pop soloist ever to achieve this milestone in RIAA's history.

One of the Girls, released on December 8, 2023, was recorded by The Weeknd in collaboration with French-American actress and singer Lily-Rose Depp and BLACKPINK's Jennie. The song was released as the first single for the HBO Original series, The Idol, and through XO and Republic Records. It was also incorporated into The Weeknd's 2024 deluxe version of his hit album The Highlights.

BLINKs celebrate BLACKPINK Jennie's latest milestone on social media

Soon after the RIAA announced BLACKPINK's Jennie as the first female Korean soloist to earn a platinum certification for selling over one million units in the United States, BLINKs took to social media to celebrate her latest feat. They expressed pride in the female singer and shared multiple snippets congratulating her.

Some fans also lamented that Jennie was previously eligible for a platinum certification for her debut single, SOLO. However, YG Entertainment seemingly decided not to pay the RIAA for the certification, so she could not receive it. Subsequently, fans decided to move on from the old wounds and commemorate the idol's latest victory in the world of music.

One of the Girls was penned by prominent artists like Lily-Rose Depp, Weeknd, Sam Levinson, Ramsey, and Mike Deam. The track chronicled and parallels the plot of The Idol and presented around the concepts of fame, desire, self-control, and Stockholm syndrome.

The track also went viral on TikTok and gained widespread popularity. On December 30, 2023, One of the Girls debuted at 100 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, marking the idol's first entry as a solo artist on the US charts. It also ranked 51 on the March 9, 2024, chart and spent 20 weeks, crowning the BLACKPINK member as the first K-pop female soloist to create the record.

With the latest achievement, the BLACKPINK member continues to solidify her status as one of the global K-pop artists, having the potential to dominate music charts and sell albums.

She was recently selected by the K-pop community as Best All-Rounder Idol, garnering over 11 million votes in the poll conducted by the global fandom platform UPICK. She was also called a hexagon idol due to her influence in multiple fields, including entertainment, music, fashion, business, design, and others.

Recent activities of BLACKPINK Jennie

The SOLO singer renewed her group contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023. However, she decided not to sign a contract regarding her individual endeavors with the record label and later launched her own agency, Odd Atelier. She later collaborated with Matt Champion of Brockhampton for the track Slow Motion, released on March 8, 2024.

The BLACKPINK member also opened her own label Odd Atelier (Image via @jennierubyjane/Instagram)

On April 26, 2024, she also released her collaborative track Spot! with rapper Zico. The song debuted at number eight on Billboard Global Excl. US. Due to Jennie's involvement, the track also debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Song sales chart.

In other news, she was featured in the Beats Solo Buds campaign in collaboration with earphone brand Beats By Dre. She flaunted a transparent red wireless earpiece in a commercial video shared by the luxurious brand.

The BLACKPINK singer also appeared at Spotify's listening session Hit Me Hard and Soft Event, where she showcased support for Billie Eilish.