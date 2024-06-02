"Born to be a Great Leader"- BLACKPINK's old stylist celebrates Jennie's 8th pre-debut anniversary and shares never-before-seen photos

On June 1, 2024, BLACKPINK's old stylist celebrated Jennie's 8th pre-debut anniversary and shared never-before-seen photos of the idol on their Instagram @cree_officiale. They revealed that they were elated to unveil the precious memories on the idol's special day and praised Jennie for her leadership abilities. The caption on the Instagram post read:

"She was born to be a great leader and, ofc, a stage queen. So, happy to share this precious memory on Jennie’s happy 8th pre-debut anniversary. Sending many blessings."

The BLACKPINK's former stylist also unveiled the idol's pre-debut pictures where she donned Cree's custom-made outfits. They revealed in the Instagram caption that they styled and directed the group's pre-debut visual image.

BLACKPINK's old stylist loved Jennie's hip-hop energy

BLACKPINK's former stylist shared 6 pictures on their Instagram account, sharing glimpses of pre-debut Jennie. Jennie is seen wearing an all-white ensemble, donning a jacket with a printed crop top underneath it, and styling it with short jeans and black shoes. Her hair is styled straight with a band on her head.

In another picture, the idol donned a jacket with hints of white and pink color and styled it with silver shorts. The words '2012' were captioned on the picture. Further on, the stylist shared close-up shots of the outfits, hinting that they would return with different looks soon. The caption reads:

'We will definitely come back with outfits. Such lovable memories.'

The stylist also confessed that they personally liked the idol's hip-hop energy and her attitude towards her work. The stylist stated:

"I personally loved her hip-hop energy so much, along with her unforgettable attitude towards the camera and stage, and her kindness. I had the privilege to style and direct Blackpink’s @blackpinkofficial pre-debut visual image."

They further disclosed the story of how Jennie helped out their team during crucial times. Sharing that during the filming, their team made a trivial mistake when they lost a box of small pins.

In that chaotic moment, the idol went to her locker and handed her emergency beauty kit to them. Due to the incident, the stylist referred to her as a savior and mentioned in her caption:

"During that shoot, our team made a small but significant mistake: we lost a box of small pins. Chaos ensued, but Jennie, without hesitation, ran into her locker fetched her beauty emergency kit, and shared everything. What a savior and a great team player. This is how I remember Jennie."

The former BLACKPINK stylist also referred to the idol as a baby at heart during pre-debut days. However, she always acted maturely and with professionalism when it came to work. Further mentioning in the Instagram caption:

"She was a Bébé back then, but never a bébé at heart when it comes to work."

More about BLACKPINK member

The 28-year-old female singer was born on January 16, 1996, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, South Korea. Jennie Ruby Jane also known by her stage name Jennie, is a singer, rapper, and actress. She has been active in the industry since 2012 and associated with labels, including YG Entertainment, Interscope, and Odd Atelier.

YG Entertainment introduced the female singer through a photo titled 'Who's that girl?' on April 10, 2012, and later the agency released a blog, YG Trainee- Jennie Kim, where she covered B.o.B's track Strange Clouds featuring Lil Wayne. On September 1, the idol made her official public appearance as the featuring actress in G-Dragon's music video That XX, part of his EP, One of a Kind.

She was also the first member of the BLACKPINK to be revealed by YG Entertainment on June 1, 2016, and debuted with the group on August 8. The girl band released their single album Square One alongside double A-side singles, Whistle and Boombayah.

Recently, the Solo singer collaborated with Zico for the track SPOT!, which was released on April 26, 2024. She also attended the Met Gala on May 6, 2024.