“Ships shouldn't exist at all”- Internet reacts to Leng-Thanaphon U-sinsap and Ohm-Pawat Chittsawangdee onscreen couple break up announcement

On March 15, 2025, Thai media giant GMMTV posted an announcement on its social media that Thai actors Leng-Thanaphon U-sinsap and Ohm-Pawat Chittsawangdee will no longer appear as an on-screen pair. The pair, largely known by their nicknames Leng and Ohm, was popular in the BL (boy love) drama community after the show Kidnap.

Ad

Ohm and Leng were paired for the first time ever in the BL drama, however, fans were divided when the Bad Buddy actor was paired with a newbie like Leng. Now that GMMTV has announced the separation of the two, fans are once again divided over the news.

Some blame the toxic reactions to the pairing as the reason for this breakup, whereas others wish the individuals success in their future endeavors.

Ad

Trending

"Ships shouldn't exist at all. They need to keep growing and keep working with the same guy don't let people do that. I'm glad," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is not new in the BL community for a particular pairing to be a favorite "ship" among the fans. For the uninitiated, a "ship" is a phenomenon where fans root for a particular on-screen pair of actors to be involved romantically in real life as well.

"Why theirs ship? Why can that be a partner he was doing show with and now that the show end it’s time to move on," a user wrote.

Ad

"Right person wrong time As it your decision we will respect it even if it hurt," a fan wrote.

"I love you and hope you are ok, you made me so happy that day! I will remember you forever my #OhmLeng," another fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also pointed out that Leng was allegedly harassed by some toxic fans who did not approve of his pairing in Kidnap. The actor was attacked online and fans were concerned if the next actor paired with the The Shipper actor would face a similar fate.

"Respectfully, we all know why this happened. The toxic fans can't let go of an old ship, so they relentlessly went after Leng. Does this mean the next partner for Ohm will go through the same thing?" a user wrote.

Ad

"Instead of doing what bl toxic fans want they should take leagal action against them . The amount of hate comments leng took its disgusting for an actor," a fan replied.

"But remember, they didn't make THE RIGHT DECISION TO SEPARATE, they made THE ONLY DECISION THAT FOR NOW CAN LEAVE THEM CALM FROM THE HATE, because those shouldn't be the ways to end the hate, it would be better to put a stop to the crazy ones," another user wrote.

Ad

This is not the first time that Ohm has parted ways with an actor he was paired with. In 2021, he was the star of Bad Buddy opposite “Nanon” Korapat Kirdpan.

The duo were active as a pair outside of the series by hosting fan meetings and attending functions. The two eventually grew apart and in July 2024, GMMTV had posted an announcement that Ohm and Nanon will no longer be paired on-screen.

Ad

A look at Kidnap starring Thai actors Ohm and Leng

Ad

Leng is a recent addition to GMMTV, having joined in 2023. Ohm has been with the label since earlier, with notable works like He's Coming to Me and The Shipper under his belt.

The actors were paired in the 2024 show Kidnap. Ohm played Min, a young boy who becomes a kidnapper to earn money for his brother's medical needs. He is tasked with the kidnapping and killing of a rich young man named Q (played by Leng). However, Min has a change of heart and he lies to his boss that Q has died when in fact, the former hides Q and saves his life.

The pair was reported to star in the next installment of Only Friends, titled Only Friends: Dream On. However, after this separation announcement, it is unclear if the show will go on as planned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback