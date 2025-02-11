Single's Inferno 4 Contestants ranked: Most to least popular

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 aired its finale episodes, 11 and 12, on February 11, 2025. All thirteen contestants have been ranked in terms of their popularity on Instagram over the course of two weeks after the premiere. On January 28, a social media account @singlesinfernodata shared data of the weekly Instagram followers' growth.

The top of the pyramid is occupied by Jang Tae-oh, and other contestants like Lee Si-an, Bae Ji-yeon, Kim Hye-jin, and more, follow up on this list. On the other hand, the contestants who haven't reached much growth in terms of their followers' growth are Kim Jeong-su, Kim Te-hwan, An Jong-hoon, and more.

From Jang Tae-oh to An Jong-hoon: Ranking most to least popular Single's Inferno 4 contestants

Single's Inferno is a South Korean reality dating show created by Netflix. Its first season premiered in 2021, and following the successful release of its three seasons, the show rolled out its fourth season on January 14, 2024. The series also unveiled its finale on February 11, 2025, revealing the "endgame" couples of the latest season. The show's popularity also translated to the contestant's increasing followers' count on Instagram .

Here's a list of the contestants ranked based on the followers they have gained in the past two weeks following the show's premiere:

Jang Tae-oh: 389k followers Lee Si-an: 321.1k followers Bae Ji-yeon: 243.9k followers Yook Jun-seo: 137k followers Jung You-jin: 107.6k followers Kim Hye-jin: 76.6k followers Kim A-rin: 69.9k followers Park Hae-in: 68.1k followers Kook Dong-ho: 54.7k followers Kim Min-seol: 51.6k followers Kim Jeong-su: 32.3k followers Kim Te-hwan: 27.2k followers An Jong-hoon: 16k followers

The show's plot revolves around gathering a group of single contestants who are put together on a deserted island with minimal resources. Every day, they are asked to choose a partner. If a desired couple is matched, they are taken to Paradise, a luxurious hotel where they can spend a romantic date night. At the show's finale, the contestants are expected to choose their final pick.

Following the conclusion of Single's Inferno 4, the "endgame" couples were revealed in the finale on February 11. Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Te-hwan chose each other and Kim Hye-jin and An Jong-hoon also picked each other as their final partners. Additionally, Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin along with Lee Si-an and Yook Jun-seo were the other two endgame couples of the show.

The other contestants' picks were not reciprocated. Theo and Jeong-su chose Si-an, and Hae-lin picked Dong-ho. Min-seol chose Jun-seo, while You-jin picked Jeong-su. Therefore, these contestants went back home single.

Following the release of Single's Inferno 4 finale, fans celebrated and congratulated the endgame couples.

