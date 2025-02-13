"Slaying gender free project with a buzz cut is peak iconic" — Fans react to Stray Kids' Hyunjin's Marie Claire Korea cover with Givenchy Beauty

Marie Claire Korea teased its new cover star and Givenchy Beauty's newest brand ambassador on February 12, 2025, sparking fans speculation that it would be Stray Kids' Hyunjin. On February 13, the magazine finally unveiled a set of photos featuring the star at 10 am KST.

Fans admired the simplicity of his photoshoot and appreciated his participation in the Gender Free Film Project. When the singer first debuted his buzzcut, fans were pleasantly surprised and commended the artist's choice to part ways with his tresses.

"Hyunjin slaying gender free project with a buzz cut is peak iconic. proof you don't need hair to accentuate your feminine features," one fan said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"'The 8th gender free film project' how fitting that hyunjin is the cover for this feature," a user commented.

"Like who other than hyunjin will look this pretty in a shaved head?" a user wrote.

"They couldn't get more accurate words to describe his divine beauty," a fan replied.

Fans were in awe of the Wow singer's visuals on the magazine covers. They appreciated the close-up shots of the singer, using several qualitative words to describe their admiration for the star.

"This aura is unmatchable," a user commented.

"OUR GIVENCHY BEAUTY AMBASSADOR FACE CARD IS INSANE.. HYUNJIN IS SO UNREAL," a fan replied.

"It's just insane how stunning he is," a fan wrote.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin on the cover of Marie Claire's March 2025 issue

A total of four images were released by Marie Claire Korea featuring the Stray Kids star for Givenchy Beauty. The first image featured the vocalist dressed in a black suit and a thin black scarf around his neck. The next photo was an extreme close shot of his face. The third one featured him lying on his back with his hand resting on his forehead.

The fourth image is another cover photo in his black suit outfit. In all these images, he is looking straight at the camera.

Givenchy Beauty is the star's third association with an international luxury brand. Earlier, he was the face of Versace in 2023 and Cartier in 2024. He also made his debut at the 2024 Met Gala along with other Stray Kids members in bespoke Tommy Hilfiger outfits. The exact nature of his association with Givenchy Beauty is yet to be unveiled on the brand's official pages. Further information is awaited on the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback