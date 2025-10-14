"Sloppy, lazy, unprofessional": Fans slam HYBE for mislabeling BTS' Jimin's 'The Truth Untold' merch shop visit guide as Jungkook's

On October 14, 2025, HYBE released the Merch Shop Visit Guide for Jimin's exhibition The Truth Untold: 지 못한 진 in Chile. The exhibition itself is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Soon after release of it, the entertainment company managing BTS, started facing significant criticism from fans on social media.The controversy arrived when fans accessed the official link for the guide on Weverse. They discovered that the headline of the notice was incorrectly labelled as the &quot;Jung Kook Exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments' in Chile&quot; Merch Shop Visit Guide.&quot;&quot;Jimin's 'The Truth Untold' Exhibition in Chile&quot; mislabelled as &quot;Jung Kook Exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments' in Chile&quot; (Image via Weverse)This mislabeling immediately drew attention and ire from the fanbase. The error was seen as a sign of oversight and unprofessionalism. It was specially so, given that the exhibition for fellow BTS member Jung Kook, had already concluded on July 30, 2025.The mistake triggered a substantial backlash on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Fans of Jimin used the platform to express their frustration and disappointment with HYBE's management of the event's promotional materials.They criticized the company for what they perceived as a lack of attention to detail concerning Jimin's solo activities. One fan commented,&quot;Sloppy, lazy, unprofessional i mean the list can go on sir how do you f*** up a simple post on twitter?&quot;𝐿𝑒𝑎 ꨄ @pj_mcloudsLINKsloppy, lazy, unprofessional i mean the list can go on sir how do you f*** up a simple post on twitter?Fans voiced their frustration across X. Many fans expressed disappointment over what they believe to be a recurring pattern of negligence involving BTS' Jimin’s projects. Fans emphasized that such oversights undermine the importance of his events and demanded the company take immediate corrective action.jimin's voice is my vitamin C🐣🤭 @NdahEsther54918LINKPlease fix it Why always make mistakes when it jimin @bts_bighit @HYBEINSIGHTtwt @BIGHIT_MUSICJIMIN MALAYSIA @JiminMalaysiaLINKThe exhibition notice currently displays another member’s exhibition name instead of Jimin’s. Please look into this and correct the notice immediately. @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @HYBE_MERCH @weverseofficialcoco 🩹 @cocotrekiLINKSomehow it’s always with jimin that they f*** up… so unprofessionalFans accused the company of carelessness and lack of professionalism, emphasizing that such mistakes should not occur at the scale HYBE operates. They pointed out that the company, which had millions of fans following its updates, should have stricter quality checks in place before releasing official information.dihia☆ @glowypjmLINKdo yall check before posting??? this is disrespectfulAx @godminie13LINKFor a multi billion dollar company the staff sure is incompetent like how do you make a mistake on a platform with 6m fans following 2000 employees and this company can't protect artists or write proper titles for a fucking weverse notice this must be a jokeMint Tea @MintTea1310LINKThe exhibition notice currently displays another member’s exhibition name instead of Jimin’s. Please look into this and correct the notice immediately. @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @HYBE_MERCH @weverseofficial https://t.co/NwBtlPjGZk💛🤍🤎 Park Chelsea ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ 💛🤍🤎 @parkchels0613LINKYou had one job and cant even do that correctly. Smh 😑HYBE releases detailed merch shop and ticket guidelines for Jimin’s ‘The Truth Untold’ exhibition in ChileJimin’s solo exhibition The Truth Untold: 전하지 못한 진심 in Chile will run in Chile from October 16 to November 15, 2025 at Centro X - Experience Center, Mallplaza Los Dominicos. HYBE released detailed guidelines regarding access to the Merch Shop part of the event, including purchasing procedures, and refund and exchange policies.As per the guid line, the Merch Shop will only be available to visitors attending the exhibition and cannot be accessed separately. Located at the end of the exhibition route, the shop will be the final stop before the exit. If the number of visitors exceeds the occupancy limit, entry may be delayed. Re-entry to both the exhibition and the Merch Shop will not be permitted once visitors exit.All merchandise will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may sell out early and even in the event of a product sellout exhibition tickets are non-refundable. However, there will be a limit on the number of items each customer can purchase.This will vary depending on the product. These limits will aslo be displayed in the Merch Shop and are applied per person and per time slot, not per ticket purchased. If a transaction exceeds the purchase limit, the payment may be denied or canceled.For payments, only credit and debit cards will be accepted. The customers are advised to inspect their items before leaving the store, as cash payments will not be available.For refunds or exchanges, customers must present the item, receipt, and original payment method within 10 days of purchase. These services will only be offered for defective products. These services also must be completed at the store where the purchase has been made during the exhibition’s operating period.Once the exhibition ends, refunds and exchanges will no longer be processed, regardless of the 10-day policy. Such requests will also be denied if products are damaged, missing tags or packaging, show signs of use.Further it the products have been washed, emit odors, or have packaging that has been opened or damaged beyond resale value, they will also be denied. If a replacement item is out of stock, a refund will be issued.Video recording for commercial or promotional purposes, including those by bloggers, influencers, and streamers, is strictly prohibited inside the Merch Shop without prior approval. Surveillance cameras will be in operation to ensure visitor safety.HYBE may also take photos or videos inside and around the exhibition and shop areas. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing unauthorized merchandise, as official products will only be sold on-site during the exhibition period.Lastly, parking will be available at Mall Plaza, but fees will not be covered by the organizers. Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation or nearby parking facilities to reduce congestion.Jimin's solo exhibition The Truth Untold: 전하지 못한 진 explores untold stories beyond FACE and MUSE, offering a deeper look into Jimin's struggles, reflections, and growth as a solo artist.