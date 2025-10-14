  • home icon
  • "ARE YOU SURE S2 CONFIRMED": Fans cheer as Jimin revealed he finished filming the show with Jungkook during 30th birthday live

"ARE YOU SURE S2 CONFIRMED": Fans cheer as Jimin revealed he finished filming the show with Jungkook during 30th birthday live

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 14, 2025 08:47 GMT
Jimin on Weverse live (Image via Weverse/BTS and X/@DisneyPlus)
On October 13, 2025, BTS member Jimin hosted a live broadcast on the Weverse platform to commemorate his birthday with fans. During the interaction, a fan inquired about the status of the Disney+ travel vlog variety show, Are You Sure?!.

They asked if he and fellow member Jungkook had filmed a season 2. Jimin confirmed the speculation by stating,

"Yes thats right i filmed season 2 with jungkook. Umm, yeah. When will it come out? Umm, I’m not really sure"
This is the first direct confirmation from one of the show's stars, following months of fan speculation. In July, BigHit Music had previously released a statement indicating that filming for the second season had concluded.

The idol's confirmation generated significant excitement and anticipation among the fanbase. They subsequently took to social media to express their enthusiasm. Although Jimin was unable to share a specific release date for the second season, the direct confirmation of its completion was celebrated by fans. One of them commented,

Many expressed how relieved they were to finally receive official word from the BTS member himself, after months of waiting and speculation. The announcement quickly became a trending topic as fans shared their joy and disbelief in real time. Some fans posted enthusiastic messages, unable to contain their excitement about seeing Jimin and Jungkook back on screen together.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts celebrating the confirmation of Are You Sure?! season 2. Fans shared how much they had missed seeing Jimin and Jungkook together on screen expressing pure joy to eager anticipation. While others demanded the show to be released soon.

Jimin and Jungkook wrap filming for Are You Sure?! season 2 in Switzerland and Vietnam with RM rumored to be appear as a guest

On June 30, MyDaily revealed that Jimin and Jungkook had completed filming for Season 2 of their travel vlog variety show Are You Sure?!. The report stated that production began shortly after their military discharge on June 11, 2025

This season was filmed with Switzerland and Vietnam chosen as the main filming locations. The report stated that release schedule for the new season was yet to be finalized. Responding to the news, BigHit Music confirmed to GQ on July 1, 2025 saying,

“It’s true that Jimin and Jungkook filmed Season 2 of ‘Are You Sure?!’”

The show’s season 1 premiered in August 2024, offering fans a glimpse into the pair’s travels ahead of their enlistment in December 2023. Their journey started in New York, continued to Jeju Island in South Korea, and concluded in Sapporo, Japan.

Known for its relaxed and personal tone, the show followed the duo as they explored various destinations through road trips, camping, canoeing, and other outdoor adventures, making it a fan favorite. Fellow BTS member V also made a special appearance during the Jeju Island segment.

The season 2 of Are You Sure?! is set to maintain the essence of the original, focusing on travel and candid, offstage moments. Much like the first installment, the upcoming chapter is expected to highlight a road-trip format, with Jeju Island once again playing a central role.

Amid growing excitement, fans also began speculating about a possible appearance by RM. The BTS leader who completed his military service on June 10, 2025, shared photos from a personal trip to Switzerland on June 25. The timing of his visit overlapped with the show’s filming schedule in the same country, sparking rumors of a potential reunion on the show.

This led many to believe that RM might join the duo for a special segment, similar to V’s guest appearance in season 1. However, no official confirmation regarding his participation was made.

On October 13, the idol celebrated turning 30 on live.

