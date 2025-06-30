“COMFORT SHOW INCOMING” — Fans thrilled as BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook reportedly wrap filming of 'Are You Sure?!' season 2 in Vietnam & Switzerland

On June 30, 2025, K-media My Daily confirmed that filming for season 2 of the travel docu-style series Are You Sure?!, hosted by BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook, has officially wrapped. The latest episodes were shot in scenic locations across Switzerland and Vietnam.

According to reports, filming began shortly after the two K-pop idols completed their military service. The second season is expected to keep the travel-focused concept and offstage moments around Jeju Island. The next chapter is expected to follow the same road-trip-style format.

Although no official announcement has been made by HYBE yet, confirmation of the show's completion has already sparked online chatter.

☆ @homeisjungkook LINK COMFORT SHOW INCOMING ❤️‍🩹 Are You Sure Season 1 was such a beautiful gift from Jungkook and Jimin. I’m so excited to see Switzerland and Vietnam through their eyes!!!

Many are eagerly urging the Are You Sure?! production team to release the footage without delay, even requesting unedited, raw clips.

"Dear bighit staff, pls edit it quickly OR for the better, just upload it raw. We need to watch it asap," a fan remarked.

"There's no need to edit, just upload the raw footage. I can't wait 🥹," a user mentioned.

"Are you sure editors, no need to edit. give it to me NOW," a person shared.

Fans' eagerness shows as they want to see the new content as soon as they can—

"I am overjoyed!!! Heart full, warm, and immensely happy 🙏🏽😍🥰🐥🐰," a netizen said.

"Global pop stars and the ultimate Ace duo is coming y'all 💅🏻❤️‍🩹," a user mentioned.

"S2 is going to be the best thing ever i’ve never been more ready in my LIFE," a person shared.

More about Are You Sure?! season 1

The first season of Are You Sure?! premiered in August 2023, just before BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s enlistment. The show followed their spontaneous journeys across various countries, gaining momentum as they checked off memorable stops together.

Filmed earlier in 2023, the season included eight episodes of travel between different locations. Their adventures took them to diverse cities on Jeju Island in South Korea, the United States, and the snowy city of Sapporo in Japan.

In each episode of Are You Sure?!, the duo explored new environments and regional flavors. The episodes also provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at their life on the road.

Meanwhile, based on rumors, BTS' RM might reunite with bandmates Jimin and Jungkook for the upcoming production of their Are You Sure?! season two. The news comes after the Bangtan leader began a quiet retreat, sharing moments from his Switzerland travels on Instagram.

