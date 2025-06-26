“The BTS reunion is truly a blessing” - Fans react to HYBE announcing a 6.21 million KRW bonus to employees

In anticipation of BTS’s complete return as a group, HYBE is rewarding all employees with a generous bonus. On June 25, HYBE announced that it will grant 20 restricted stock units (RSUs) to each employee across HYBE and all its domestic and international subsidiaries.

This news was reported by the Seoul Economic Daily. An exclusive was conducted with an unknown source who revealed this information. Based on HYBE’s closing stock price that day (₩310,500), this bonus equates to approximately ₩6.21 million ($4,500) per person.

This initiative appears to be aimed at boosting employee morale ahead of the long-awaited full-group activities of BTS, now that all members have completed their mandatory military service.

Many BTS fans have reacted to this news by pointing out the impact the group has on the company.

“Thanks to BTS finally reuniting, each HYBE employee is getting an extra 6.12M won in bonuses. The BTS reunion is truly a blessing," a fan wrote on X.

“All of South Korea has been benefiting from BTS’ existence, for almost a decade now," a fan stated.

“I think i need to start working at hybe bc that’s a nice bonus. Their impact," a fan wrote.

“They deserved it! Only BTS can do this!” a fan exclaimed.

Many fans even playfully expressed wanting to work at HYBE:

“Guys how can I apply a job at hybe?” a fan playfully remarked.

“Are they hiring?” a fan jokingly asked.

“I’d leave my current job and be a hybe employee instead," a fan expressed.

HYBE's recent Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) grant comes to light after BTS's military discharge

The above-mentioned bonus is HYBE’s third RSU distribution to employees. In December 2024, the company awarded 16,396 treasury shares as RSUs to 34 staff members. The following month, an additional 12,142 shares were granted to 32 employees under the same program.

A HYBE spokesperson explained,

“This RSU grant reflects our desire to share the fruits of our growth with the people who’ve helped make it possible.”

RSUs are a form of long-term incentive compensation that are typically given after certain performance or employment conditions are met. Unlike stock options, which allow employees to purchase shares at a set price, RSUs are granted outright, often making them a more reliable form of reward tied to both performance and loyalty.

As such, RSUs are viewed as more effective than stock options in encouraging long-term commitment and organizational alignment, rather than short-term stock price focus.

As per Seoul Economic Daily’s article, market analysts are optimistic about HYBE’s future performance. With the return of all BTS members, expectations for a significant boost in earnings are rising. Mirae Asset Securities recently raised its target price for HYBE shares from ₩345,000 to ₩390,000, citing the likely revenue surge from the group’s comeback.

