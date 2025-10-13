"Global IT boy"- Internet react as Jimin makes history on X with 23+ worldwide trending keywords while fans launch birthday charity projects

On October 13, 2025, BTS member Jimin set a new record on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He became the first and only individual to have over 23 related keywords and hashtags simultaneously occupy X's Worldwide Trends for the 6 consecutive year.In conjunction with this milestone, his fan communities worldwide initiated various philanthropic projects to celebrate the occasion of Jimin's birthday. In Cambodia, his fanclub successfully raised funds that were subsequently donated to the Kuntha Botha Children’s Hospital.Meanwhile, Russian fans chose to honor the artist by illuminating the Moscow Sun, which was recognized as Europe’s largest Ferris wheel. Furthermore, the &quot;Light Charity Fund&quot; in Vietnam contributed VND 2,000,000 to the Vietnam Patriotic Front on behalf of &quot;Park Jimin (BTS) and his fans&quot;. This donation was designated for the purpose of assisting families who had been impacted by recent storms and floods in the region.As these news spread online, social media platforms were filled with posts highlighting the scale of the celebrations and the charitable efforts inspired by Jimin’s influence. Fans expressed that his generosity continued to inspire kindness globally, celebrating how widely his birthday was honored around the world.In addition, on October 12, @TheePopCore reported that Jimin set a historic milestone as the first Korean and K-pop soloist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut single &quot;Like Crazy,&quot; a feat in the chart's 65-year history. He further became the first Korean and K-pop soloist to claim the top position on Billboard's Artist 100 chart. This achievements of the BTS member led to an influx of praise on the platform. One fan commented,&quot;Jimin is the undisputed global IT boy&quot;PhoenixAsh⁷🐹StreamDSYLM🥢 ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CKᴴᴼᴾᴱ @PhoenixAsh7_LINKJimin is the undisputed global IT boy 🔥 #HappyJiminDay #OurMuseJimin #30YearsofLoveFans around the world expressed their excitement and admiration following Jimin's record-breaking achievements on X. Many highlighted the global scale of his influence and the dedication of his supporters emphasizing the widespread love for him.𝑱 ⋆ 𝘑𝘔𝘋𝘈𝘠 @JMP0PLINKJimin make history as the FIRST and ONLY person to own over 23+ related keywords and hashtags occupying X's Worldwide Trends simultaneously for the SIXTH YEAR in a row!cocojm⁷ @cocojm_ot7LINKI started adding the location and country to show that Jimin is truly loved everywhere. the support is real, and no matter how hard antis try to push certain narrative, they can’t change the facts.JIMTOBER ¹⁰₁₃⁹⁵💛🌊JanetSeaHeart💛 @JanettSeaHeartLINKJimin is loved all over the world 🎂 #HappyJiminDay #해피지민데이 #OurShiningStarJiminFans continued to pour out messages of admiration and excitement for the singer's birthday, celebrating both his achievements and the impact he has worldwide. Others noted the global love he received. Several fans highlighted his popularity in countries with limited exposure to K-pop. Fans also shared excitement over large-scale birthday celebrations, such as billboards across the world, including one in Jakarta, while many expressed heartfelt wishes.@rainy_albano @albano_rainyLINK#Jimin may you be surrounded by the kindness you give today and everyday for the rest of your life. #HappyJiminDayaura @illasicksLINKmy man is so loved 🤕🩷🩷🩷pjm,jim¹⁰¹³ @pjmjim1013LINKInsiders say that Russia is a closed nation when it comes to music, but Jimin is very popular there as a K-pop artist.He is on the Russian charts as the first Korean artist to top multiple charts in Russia and Russia. #happyjiminday #OurMuseJimin #30YearsOfLoveꜱʟʏᴛʜᴇʀɪɴ_ᴊɪᴍɪɴ_ot⁷ @jimin_lil_devilLINKOMGGGG 😳 THIS IS SO HUGEEEEEEEEE....WOW ! Jimin’s birthday is celebrated in style! His billboard at Bundaran HI, Jakarta, looks stunning n capturing the attention of ppl across the city. Thank you so much @PJM_INA 🥰💛 #JiminDay2025Jimin’s birthday takes over South Korea: Busan and Seoul host grand celebrations, charity projects, and visual tributesLocaly, South Korea has become a sprawling celebration hub for BTS' Jimin's birthday. Cities like Seoul and Busan taken over by large-scale fan projects, events, and charitable activities organized to honor the BTS member's birthday.Busan, being the idol's hometown, is hosting particularly elaborate festivities. A key highlight is a special yacht tour in Haeundae, scheduled for October 12 and 13. Fans who have pre-registered for this event, organized by a fanbase, are set to enjoy a birthday party at sea. This event features a view of the Gwangan Bridge nightscape followed by a fireworks display beneath the bridge.Complementing this, a wrapped bus inspired by Jimin's second mini-album, Muse, is circulating the streets of Busan from October 10 to 14. On the yacht tour days, this bus will also serve as a shuttle service to the yacht marina.The scale of the events has led the media outlet STARNEWS to report on October 9 that Busan has effectively transformed into &quot;Jimin Land.&quot; Banners celebrating the idol's birthday are fluttering across streets and digital poster advertisements are displayed at locations like Seomyeon Station.The ZMillennial cafe, owned by the idol's father, has been specifically decorated for the occasion with 60 new banners, including recent airport photos, to welcome global fans. By the morning of 13.10, the cafe's tables are reportedly filled with flowers and placards dedicated to the artist.In Seoul, a coalition of 52 fanbases have collaborated on grand visual projects, preparing 4 large-scale advertisements running across 15 screens in the city. These digital ads, featuring messages from fans worldwide, are prominently displayed across the city's transfer passages.These are displayed specifically along the transfer passage between Hongik University Station’s Airport Railroad and Line 2 and are set to run from October 1 to 14. Further installations in Seoul include advertisements set up at Collabo House Dosan Panorama and the Art Wall, displayed from October 2 to 13.Beyond the 2 major cities, various exhibitions celebrating the singer's birthday are also being held in cafes across multiple other cities nationwide. The commemorative activities extend into charitable and military-supporting efforts.An annual blood donation event is being held in the idol's honor. Additionally, a distribution of 300-hamburger sets is planned over 3 days for the soldiers working during the holiday season in Yeoncheon, where Jimin served his mandatory military time. These two events will run from October 11 to 13.On October 13, 2025, the BTS member will turn 30.