"The main character of the show": Fans cheer as Harper's Bazaar Singapore names BTS' Taehyung the "talk of the town" of Paris Fashion Week

Harper’s Bazaar Singapore designated BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, as the &quot;talk of the town&quot; of the recent Paris Fashion Week season. The designation was made in the publication’s piece titled, &quot;All The Asian Stars At Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week,&quot; published on October 8, 2025.The piece highlighted prominent East Asian celebrities who attended the shows. Among them, Taehyung stood out for his appearance at the Celine presentation, which took place on October 5. The magazine specifically noted that the idol's appearance drew widespread attention across fashion and fan communities, generating strong social media buzz throughout the event.Fans celebrated the recognition online, sharing photos and clips from his arrival at the venue. Fans took to social media to share their excitement praising both his style and presence. One fan commented,&quot;He was the main character of the show, truly&quot;stoping by the road @forpitsakeLINKHe was the main character of the show, trulyMany highlighted his role as Celine’s global ambassador, noting how he stood out at the brand’s Été 2026 show. Others focused on his &quot;charisma and personality&quot;, describing him as a “Stan attractor”.ɱα૨เεⓥ⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ @staeverryyyLINKTaehyung absolutely owned Paris Fashion Week. The star, the icon, the moment. CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG supremacy. True star of the show. V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCELINEPFW #PFW @celineofficialZee @plumzizaLINKKim Taehyung showed up and showed out😘😘 V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCELINEPFW #PFW @celineofficial🎺🎻🎷 BORAHAE 💜 @keilardz9LINKFashion, beautiful personality and charisma, all in CELINE BOY V, the Stan attractor of people wherever he goes. TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #VxCELINEPFW #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #CELINESUMMER2026 @celineofficialFans have been vocal online about BTS’ Taehyung’s recognition by the outlet. Social media has been flooded with reactions emphasizing how he not only attended but also dominated the buzz about the show. They highlighted his ability to stand out and set the tone for the event stressing how integral his presence was to the season.𝗞𝗧𝗛 @thv_kth1230LINKTaehyung doesn’t blend into Fashion Week—he becomes its definition! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCelineEte26 @celineofficial김태형 ⓥ @lg_kthLINKFashion Week isn’t Fashion Week without Kim Taehyung!! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCelineEte26 @celineofficial♡ ahl__am ♡ @AhlamahlAhlLINKA SUPERSTAR indeed V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCELINEPFW #PFW @celineofficialIG: Erin_095 @Erin_095LINKTHE FINAL BOSS OF FASHION WEEKS 😌 V AT CELINE FASHION SHOW TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #VxCELINEPFW #TAEHYUNGxCELINEBTS' Taehyung shatters social media records at Paris Fashion WeekKim Taehyung's appearance at the Celine Été 2026 show on October 5, 2025, during Paris Fashion Week generated a massive wave of social media activity. According to reports by X users @111taekim111 and @navertaehyung on October 7, 2025, with figures sourced from Talkwalker, V’s appearance generated substantial online activity.During the single day of the Celine show, V received a reported 9.2 million mentions and 33 million engagements (including comments, likes, and shares) on X. His presence is reported to have generated millions of mentions within a 24-hour period following the event.The social media buzz continued to escalate sharply and by 3 PM the day after the show, V's total mentions had nearly doubled to 18.3 million, and engagement soared to 77 million. This surge indicated the concentrated impact of his attendance, as a reported 76% of the total mentions for the entire week were generated within the immediate 24 hours after the Celine event.In terms of brand impact, the Thai media outlet Onclusive reported that V’s presence at the Celine show commanded a 5.30% share of voice (SOV) across media outlets. Furthermore, he significantly contributed to Celine's overall visibility during Fashion Week, accounting for 6.88% of the brand's total SOV.The high volume of conversation was reflected in the usage of specific hashtags, with #VXCELINEPFW garnering 3,007,074 mentions and #taehyungxceline accumulating 2,508,840 mentions. These figures demonstrate the significant buzz V commanded during Paris Fashion Week, not only as a celebrity attendee but also as a global ambassador for Celine.