"He is the main event!" Fans rave as BTS' Taehyung's appearance takes over Paris Fashion Week with 77M+ engagement and global soaring buzz

BTS member Taehyung, also known as V, generated a significant volume of social media discussions during his attendance at Paris Fashion Week. As a global ambassador for Celine, he attended the brand's Été 2026 show on October 5, 2025. Over the duration of Paris Fashion Week, Taehyung accumulated more than 18.3 million mentions.According to data reported by X users @111taekim111 and @navertaehyung on October 7, 2025, and sourced from the social data analyst Talkwalker, V's presence at the event led to substantial metrics. During the Celine show on October 5th, he received 9.2 million mentions and 33 million engagements (comments, likes, and shares) on X. His single appearance at the Celine show on October 5, 2025, is reported to have generated over millions of mentions within a 24-hour period.The cumulative buzz escalated rapidly according to the users. By 3 PM the day following the show, the cumulative mentions related to V surged to 18.3 million, with engagements escalating to 77 million. Notably, 76% of the total mentions for the week were generated within the 24 hours immediately following the event. Fans expressed their admiration for his influence and style. They flooded social media with praise and celebrating his status as one of the most talked-about figures of the fashion week. Phrases like "V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK", "CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG" and hashtags such as #VXCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGXCELINE quickly trended on social media. Fans of BTS' Taehyung have flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions following his appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Many praised his presence and influence, highlighting the global attention he commands as both an artist and Celine's ambassador. Several fans expressed admiration for his individuality and the massive impact he creates across different industries. They celebrate his artistic vision, his influence in fashion, and the unprecedented buzz he generates on social media. Fans of BTS' Taehyung have continued to express their admiration and excitement online. They also expressed pride in his achievements and his consistent fashion choices. They celebrate his style, media impact, and ability to captivate audiences. For fans the huge numbers of X posts reinforced the BTS member's position as a standout figure in both K-pop and global fashion. Not a single miss with all of his @celineofficial fits V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINEBTS’ Taehyung captivates Paris Fashion Week with multiple standout looks as Celine global ambassadorBTS member Taehyung made his debut appearance at Celine’s Été 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2025. Across his time in Paris, he wore a total of 7 distinct ensembles, each receiving attention from fans and fashion observers alike.BTS V’s for flying out to the event, he wore an oversized white checkered button-down shirt, paired with a loose black tie and baggy denim jeans. He accessorized the laid-back ensemble with layered gold chains and a brown Celine bag.Upon arriving in Paris, he transitioned into an all-black outfit for his evening appearance. The look included a sleek black turtleneck under a structured black coat, accented by a bold gold floral brooch on the chest. He paired the tops with black trousers.For the main runway show, V embraced a vintage-inspired aesthetic. He wore a double-breasted tan-brown knee-length coat over a crisp white shirt, paired with tailored brown trousers. As the accessory he added a leopard-print silk scarf styled as a tie to the ensemble.Following the show, he appeared in a warm, autumnal outfit featuring a long orange-brown double-faced cashmere coat layered over a leopard-print button-down shirt. He complemented the look with dark camel-brown trousers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the after-party, he opted for a fawn turtleneck jumper with an asymmetrical drape across the chest, secured with white buttons and subtle red whipstitching. He paired it with a mahogany brown trousers and brown belt.On his next day Paris outing, V wore a dark brown leather bomber jacket with a relaxed fit, with Celine Homme pyjama trousers in checked wool in beige, brown, and azur. Returning to South Korea, he was welcomed back in a black jacket with contrasting orange trim, gold snap-button detailing, and leopard-patterned pockets. He paired it with black trousers, a royal blue scarf, and his brown Celine bag.Each of these appearances generated significant attention on social media. Fans and fashion commentators praised his styling choices, with VOGUE China listing him as one of best Dressed male artists at Paris Fashion Week.