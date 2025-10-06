"Fashion icon"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung stuns with six back-to-back looks at CELINE's Paris Fashion Week show appearance

BTS’ Taehyung (V) attracted fans and media attention during his ongoing visit to Paris for CELINE’s Summer 2026 showcase. In two days, the singer was seen in five different fashion looks. These outfits highlighted why he's known as one of the most stylish K-pop idols. His wardrobe choices, which were timeless and featured subtle details, were a testament to his knowledge of classic yet modern luxury.Starting from his airport departure in Seoul to his front-row appearance at CELINE’s runway event, Taehyung maintained a balance of individuality and refinement. Every outfit showed a different aspect of his personal aesthetic. His looks ranged from clean tailoring and subtle accessories to color-coordinated palettes. All outfits were well-aligned with CÉLINE’s current creative direction.Korean and international fashion media outlets took notice of his multiple sightings. Many viral clips online showed how he added personal touches to the brand’s signature designs.Fans on social media praised how each look balanced casual and formal styles. An X user, @tetesjaan, wrote,&quot;5 different outfits in just 2 days. oh kim taehyung you will always be that fashion icon.&quot;Following his attendance at CELINE’s runway show, hashtags like #TaehyungXCeline started trending all over. Fans flooded social media to discuss his outfits. Some even said he &quot;pulled off&quot; every fit.madeev⁷ misses taegi @saxophonist95LINK4 looks in less than 24 hours, each making a statement. this is how you dress up as a global brand ambassador. the refined tailoring on taehyung’s new physique. this is how you work the PFW. @Celine would be beyond proud.maleka @maleka107363LINKtaeHyunG chose his outfits well, he looked great in everything he wore, the outfit he's wearing in the first picture is my favorite outfit, this outfit 😩 I find him very handsome in everything he wore in Paris 🤎🖤🤍💚😍🔥 ✨#V #VxCELINE #BTSsashi ⁷ | 💙🩷💛 | (ꪜ) | 𐤀 @yukiiiya0LINKhe really pulled off every fit. i love him for that 🤧shree (thv version) @shreelyticalLINKNo one comes even a lil close to him atpOthers also joined in, calling him &quot;Fashion King&quot; and more. Some also said that he knows what fashion week is about.ghostd7s 🥢 @Win_bear95vLINKFashion King Kim Taehyung V AT CELINE FASHION SHOW TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #VxCELINEPFW #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #PFWthv ⁷ | ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ | 𝒂𝒑𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒑𝒐 @kthsweetnight_LINKi guess being fashion adic runs in your blood if he is your bias 😭 i alrd felt bad for having 2 outfits per day but this is pretty i sane (and gooood) like dang 😭 despite the busy sched we must find way to change fits 🙈Funny Bones @FunnyB41863LINK@tetesjaan He truly understands what fashion week is all aboutA breakdown of BTS’ Taehyung’s five Paris Fashion Week looks, CELINE’s Summer 2026 event &amp; moreMichael Rider directed CELINE’s Summer 2026 presentation, which took place on October 5, 2025, at the Parc de Saint-Cloud in Paris. The collection showcased reinterpretations of the foulard (silk scarf) motif, integrating it into blouses, coats, and accessories.Taehyung has served as CELINE’s global ambassador since 2023. He remains one of the brand’s most prominent public figures. His presence at Paris Fashion Week follows his earlier attendance at CELINE’s Printemps 2026 presentation in July and marks his second major appearance with the brand since completing military service. Here are all his fashion looks from his latest trip:1. Airport Departure (October 4, 2025)Taehyung left Incheon International Airport for Paris wearing a white checked CELINE shirt paired with a slim black tie and faded denim jeans. He also carried a brown CELINE duffel bag with a small Fight for Joy plush keychain. The outfit mixed comfort with a classic designer look suitable for travel.2. Pre-Show “All-Black” Ensemble (October 4 Evening)After arriving in Paris, Taehyung was photographed wearing an all-black tailored coat and trousers set. He accentuated the look with gold jewelry. The monochrome outfit, reportedly custom-fitted, drew attention for its &quot;vampire&quot; aesthetic.💥 @fatherhyungsLINKtaehyung serving vampire royalty 🚬🚬🚬3. CELINE Été 2026 Main Show Look (October 5, 2025)At CELINE’s official presentation at Parc de Saint-Cloud, the BTS star wore a coordinated brown coat and trouser set paired with a crisp white shirt and a leopard-print tie. The look was aligned with the brand’s new creative director, Michael Rider's, fresh approach for the house. It combined heritage materials with contemporary cuts.The singer's looks for the main event (Images via Instagram/@hairbymujin)4. Post-Show Outfit (October 5 Evening)Later that evening, he was seen wearing a double-faced cashmere coat. He layered it over a leopard-print cardigan, complemented by wool trousers and a vintage Western-style belt. The muted colors and textured layers reflected an autumn palette.5. After-Party Attire (October 5 Night)For the after-party, Taehyung wore a CELINE brown turtleneck paired with light wool trousers and an asymmetrically draped cardigan.6. The Day-After (October 6)His latest appearance was his look for the next day of the event. It featured a street style look, with him wearing a dark brown leather jacket over a black shirt. He paired it with relaxed, pajama-style trousers in a soft brown and beige check pattern. Throughout these appearances, Taehyung kept a consistent palette of warm neutrals, favoring browns and greys with subtle metallic accents.Alongside his CELINE commitments, the singer remains actively involved in his group activities. BTS is currently preparing for a full-group comeback in 2026.