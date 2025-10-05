"Finest man ever to exist"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung stuns Paris with his "vampire coded" look ahead of CELINE 2026 Summer show

BTS’ Taehyung (V) took over social media after his appearance in Paris ahead of the CELINE Summer 2026 fashion show. The singer was spotted on the streets of Paris on October 4, 2025. He was dressed in an all-black ensemble that instantly drew attention online. Fans dubbed his aesthetic &quot;vampire coded,&quot; referencing his dark color palette and styling.His outfit was reportedly custom-made by CELINE. It featured a long black wool coat paired with matching trousers, exuding elegance. The minimalist outfit, gold jewelry, and soft lighting completed the look. Netizens compared his look to a vampire. Photos and fan videos of V walking through the Paris streets quickly went viral. Soon, his name trended online with hashtags such as #TAEHYUNGxCELINE, and #VampireTaehyung surpassed a million mentions within hours.Fans soon flocked to social media as they talked about the viral look. An X user, @tthvrealm, wrote,&quot;finest man ever to exist.&quot;౨ৎ @tthvrealmLINKfinest man ever to exist.The moment added to the growing anticipation for his appearance at the CELINE Summer/Été 2026 show. The event is set to take place on October 5 at Paris Fashion Week. As he continues to trend across platforms, fans praised how he embodies CELINE.Fans mentioned how he could easily act in movies with such a &quot;dark&quot; look that &quot;commands attention. &quot;roy @ZER06ON3LINK@Pk_bts_land @celineofficial his fit is giving PEAK dark academia 🖤 V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #PFW @celineofficialAugie 💜 ꪜ FRI(END)S WC Winter Ahead @Augiesalas48LINK@naver_taehyung @Taenationteam @celineofficial He has a mysterious aura that commands attention. V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK ⋆ #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 @celineofficial #TAEHYUNGxCELINE ⋆ CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNGv @LORDTAEHYUNGZLINKTaehyung serving dark luxury for Celine, the all-black fit, the aura, the confidence… no one’s doing it like him.Sokkar Rêvé🍀 @josephbles77LINKKim Taehyung owes us a Vampire or some Dark mysterious lord movie/series. And he has to pay! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #PFW @celineofficialMany also pointed out how he has an &quot;aura&quot; around himself.Heidi 𓊝 @joke8977LINKI swear to everyone, in all my 9 years in K-pop, I’ve never seen an idol with more aura than Kim Taehyung omggg??? #TAEHYUNGxCELINE𝐯𝐢 @mylovebwiLINKThe way you can totally sense taehyung aura through the screen…he ain’t real This whole look just made him 1000 times hotterkasy @koovarbieLINKTHERE'S A CRAZY AURA AROUND TAEHYUNG TONIGHT 😭Taehyung’s CELINE ambassadorship, airport look, and upcoming BTS activitiesBefore arriving in Paris, Taehyung was seen departing from Incheon International Airport on October 4. His look already hinted at his evolving CELINE style. He wore a white checkered cotton shirt paired with wide-leg denim and CELINE’s signature Western Zipped Boots.His brown lambskin duffel bag was adorned with a Hirono “Fight for Joy” plush keychain. It caught fans’ eyes and later sold out online after photos surfaced. Despite a brief announcement of his departure, a large crowd of fans gathered at the airport to greet him.Over 1.2 million mentions of his appearance were recorded on social media within the day.About Music @AboutMusicYTLINKTaehyung's appearance at the airport generated over 1.2M mentions on Twitter today alone.Upon arriving in Paris, the singer reportedly attended a CELINE private dinner wearing a black turtleneck and a long wool coat, the same look that later went viral as the “vampire-coded” outfit. He also shared an Instagram story with a rookie K-pop group, TWS.Taehyung has been serving as CELINE’s global ambassador since 2023. He had regularly fronted the brand’s campaigns and attended its major runway events.Celine Show: Outside Arrivals - Source: GettyMeanwhile, BTS is preparing for their long-awaited full-group comeback in Spring 2026. It will be followed by a massive world tour spanning 65 cities from May to December next year.As anticipation builds for the septet's reunion, Taehyung's global appearances continue to highlight his presence as a group member and solo artist.