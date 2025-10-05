  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Finest man ever to exist"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung stuns Paris with his "vampire coded" look ahead of CELINE 2026 Summer show

"Finest man ever to exist"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung stuns Paris with his "vampire coded" look ahead of CELINE 2026 Summer show

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 05, 2025 07:32 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung spotted in Paris (Images via Instagram/@hairbymujin)

BTS’ Taehyung (V) took over social media after his appearance in Paris ahead of the CELINE Summer 2026 fashion show. The singer was spotted on the streets of Paris on October 4, 2025. He was dressed in an all-black ensemble that instantly drew attention online. Fans dubbed his aesthetic "vampire coded," referencing his dark color palette and styling.

Ad

His outfit was reportedly custom-made by CELINE. It featured a long black wool coat paired with matching trousers, exuding elegance. The minimalist outfit, gold jewelry, and soft lighting completed the look.

Netizens compared his look to a vampire. Photos and fan videos of V walking through the Paris streets quickly went viral. Soon, his name trended online with hashtags such as #TAEHYUNGxCELINE, and #VampireTaehyung surpassed a million mentions within hours.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans soon flocked to social media as they talked about the viral look. An X user, @tthvrealm, wrote,

"finest man ever to exist."
Ad

The moment added to the growing anticipation for his appearance at the CELINE Summer/Été 2026 show. The event is set to take place on October 5 at Paris Fashion Week. As he continues to trend across platforms, fans praised how he embodies CELINE.

Fans mentioned how he could easily act in movies with such a "dark" look that "commands attention. "

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Many also pointed out how he has an "aura" around himself.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Taehyung’s CELINE ambassadorship, airport look, and upcoming BTS activities

Before arriving in Paris, Taehyung was seen departing from Incheon International Airport on October 4. His look already hinted at his evolving CELINE style. He wore a white checkered cotton shirt paired with wide-leg denim and CELINE’s signature Western Zipped Boots.

His brown lambskin duffel bag was adorned with a Hirono “Fight for Joy” plush keychain. It caught fans’ eyes and later sold out online after photos surfaced. Despite a brief announcement of his departure, a large crowd of fans gathered at the airport to greet him.

Ad

Over 1.2 million mentions of his appearance were recorded on social media within the day.

Ad

Upon arriving in Paris, the singer reportedly attended a CELINE private dinner wearing a black turtleneck and a long wool coat, the same look that later went viral as the “vampire-coded” outfit. He also shared an Instagram story with a rookie K-pop group, TWS.

Taehyung has been serving as CELINE’s global ambassador since 2023. He had regularly fronted the brand’s campaigns and attended its major runway events.

Celine Show: Outside Arrivals - Source: Getty
Celine Show: Outside Arrivals - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for their long-awaited full-group comeback in Spring 2026. It will be followed by a massive world tour spanning 65 cities from May to December next year.

Ad

As anticipation builds for the septet's reunion, Taehyung's global appearances continue to highlight his presence as a group member and solo artist.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications