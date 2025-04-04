SM Entertainment’s new trainee Nicholas has unexpectedly become the target of controversy before even making his official debut. On April 2, 2025, multiple images surfaced online that claimed to show the rookie at a club holding a cigarette and in the company of an unidentified woman.

These were quickly shared across social media with captions accusing him of alleged inappropriate behavior, despite not having debuted yet. The user claimed they found proof that the trainee was already going to clubs, smoking, and dating. The original poster questioned what kind of idol behavior that was and tried to portray him as unfit for a debut. However, users began fact-checking the images.

Netizens discovered that the club photo wasn’t new or related to Nicholas at all. It had been part of a 2024 social post from an unrelated user. The second image, supposedly showing Nicholas with a woman, turned out to be photoshopped.

The original posts were deleted as the truth came to light. It sparked a wave of criticism toward those who spread the false claims. The reaction across online communities were quick h toward the source of the allegations. A user on an online community platform, Pannchoa, wrote,

"What's the point of doing this to a trainee? Seriously disgusting..."

Netizens defend SM rookie Nicholas amidst various rumors (Image via Pannchoa)

Online forums and social platforms like Instiz, Pann, and others were filled with supporters. They noted how easily manipulated images can be used to start rumors and that this kind of behavior can cause real damage.

"Why are they doing that to a trainee? And the photos are so obviously edited," a netizen reported.

"He hasn't even debuted yet so stop stepping on him. You guys will get your karma back. Seems like someone is writing a document about this," a fan commented.

"But really, why would you do something like that? Why on earth...? Why would you put so much effort into compositing and send it to hell? To a trainee who hasn't even debuted? There are so many really strange people in the world," a person mentioned.

"Wow, it was really gross," a fan added.

Others also joined and said they hoped SM Entertainment would take legal action to protect their trainees. For many, the incident felt like a wake-up call about the toxic scrutiny even pre-debut idols face.

"I hope they get sued," a user wrote.

"This is a real rumor, so if you agree with it, you'll probably get sued ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋGoodbye to those who criticized it as soon as it came up," another person added.

"Amazing. How can you manipulate and distribute such things with such intelligence? I hope you get sued," a person commented.

All we know about Nicholas, his earlier name controversy, and SM Entertainment’s new group SMTR25

Nicholas is a Korean-American trainee under SM Entertainment and was officially introduced as part of the company’s 2025 pre-debut team SMTR25. He first gained public attention earlier this year during the SMTOWN LIVE 2025 concert. The full lineup of SMTR25 was presented during the concert.

His appearance alongside the other trainees showcased promising talent, visuals, and stage presence.

On April 1, SM confirmed his inclusion in the new team and released a short introductory video for him. His presence was met with excitement by many, but he also became a trending topic earlier in the year when some fans took issue with him using the name “Nicholas.”

The controversy stemmed from confusion and frustration among fans of &TEAM, as their member Nicholas debuted earlier under HYBE. Some claimed SM should’ve chosen a different stage name.

SMTR25 is SM Entertainment’s latest project designed to prepare their next major boy group. The name stands for “SM Trainees 2025,” and it marks a refreshed version of the older SMROOKIES format that helped launch groups like Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa.

The new boy group under SM Entertainment with SMTR25 trainees is set to debut in 2025.

