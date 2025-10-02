"NO ONE CAN RESIST" - Fans amused as viral clips show male journalists & staff enchanted by BTS' Jimin's visuals at Dior SS26 Paris Fashion Week

On October 1, 2025, BTS’ Jimin became the highlight of Paris Fashion Week. Some viral clips from the event revealed journalists, photographers, and staff, completely transfixed by his presence at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show. The event, staged at the Jardin des Tuileries, was Jonathan Anderson’s womenswear debut for Dior. However, much of the spotlight shifted to the K-pop star.One moment that caught global attention was a photographer’s reflection on the Dior backdrop. The viral picture showed him staring at the K-pop idol with wide eyes and a stunned smile as the singer posed. Fans joked that even professionals couldn’t resist his aura.Other clips circulating online showed male attendees and staff at the Dior SS26 smiling, gazing, and appearing lost in admiration as Jimin greeted fans and struck poses.The footage quickly spread across social platforms. Fans interpreted the reactions as a reminder of the singer's charm that transcended genders. An X user, @yoongimascot, wrote:&quot;Yeah jimin has that gender neutral charm which no one can resist i said NO ONE CAN RESIST.&quot;taana🦠 @yoongimascotLINK✨️Yeah jimin has that gender neutral charm which no one can resist i said NO ONE CAN RESIST✨️Edits of the moments flooded timelines. Many were amused at how seasoned media members, usually calm and focused, appeared completely enchanted.⁷3rdGuyFromTheLeft @3rdGuyFromLeftLINKThe photographer telling Jimin “I like you” —-really when you JimIN you can never JimOut 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/hDj898rje2JSJRJVJ @gotnojams1310LINKLMAO....no one is normal about him.... The photographer's reaction😂 #JiminxDior #Dior #PFW @DiorSeaHag @SeaHag101LINK@mnishaine I love this 😂…the power jimin has over everyone! No one can take their eyes off him - he’s mesmerizingOnline discussions crowned the moment as the “Jimin effect.” They wrote how all genders were equally amazed by his presence.𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓮⁷ @mnishaineLINKMen not knowing how to act around jimin is my new favorite thingnoa bond @BondNoa42598LINK@jimin_lil_devil 😭😭😭😭 🤩 they are ⭐️ struck Jimin effect is sooo realꜱʟʏᴛʜᴇʀɪɴ_ᴊɪᴍɪɴ_ot⁷ @jimin_lil_devilLINKIm crying 😭😭😭 THE JIMIN EFFECT?? All the men's eyes are on Jimin ... LOOK AT THEMJimin’s Dior appearance and his Weverse live after the showWhile the viral reactions amused fans, Jimin’s Dior SS26 appearance was also a major career milestone. As Dior’s global ambassador since 2023, this was his first official return to the brand after military service, and was widely anticipated. He arrived in an all-black look wearing a tailored oversized blazer with buttons left open, leather trousers, and stacked Dior jewelry from the Le Jardin de Christian Dior collection.Inside the show, he was seated alongside stars including Monica Barbaro and Jonathan Bailey, chatting warmly with Lingling Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat.The BTS singer did a livestream after the show (Images via Weverse)The buzz extended beyond the runway. Hours later, he surprised fans with not one but two Weverse live broadcasts. His first stream was cut short due to connection issues, but he quickly returned for a second. He spoke candidly about his experiences, personal reflections, and hopes for BTS’ upcoming comeback.He admitted that life after the army was not easy, but promised to continue showing the good side of himself, reassuring fans that he was working hard on the group’s next album.The livestream, paired with his Dior appearance, made October 1 a day of double celebrations for fans. Meanwhile, BTS as a group is gearing up for a full album return in 2026.