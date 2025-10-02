"THE main event"- Internet in awe as BTS' Jimin draws the biggest fan crowd and loudest cheers at the Dior SS26 Paris Fashion Week show

On October 1, 2025, Jimin of BTS was the center of attention at Paris Fashion Week as he attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show at the Jardin des Tuileries. It was the highly anticipated debut of womenswear for Dior's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson. However, all eyes and ears were on Dior's global ambassador. The idol received thunderous screams, banners, and a wave of fans singing his arrival hours before he arrived at the show.The BTS star turned heads with a striking monochrome look. He wore a black oversized blazer left unbuttoned to reveal his toned physique, paired with leather trousers and stacked Dior jewelry from the Le Jardin de Christian Dior collection. His newly blonde hair only enhanced the Disney &quot;prince” visuals that quickly became a trending topic online.As he posed for the cameras, the chants and cheers from the crowd grew so loud that many fashion outlets noted he overshadowed the buzz on the runway itself.The moment immediately lit up social media. Several hashtags like #JiminAtDiorFashionShow and #JIMINxDIOR soared past the million-post mark within hours. Netizens commented on how he was the &quot;main event&quot; of the evening, as he was welcomed with cheers from fans. An X user, @MinYoongiSwagg7, wrote,&quot;Look at that crowd! Jimin is THE main event.&quot;Fans took to social media to celebrate his return to the global fashion scene after military service. They complimented his &quot;aura,&quot; presence, and &quot;star power.&quot;Alix 💜 𝙱𝚃𝚂 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛 @jinlechouchouLINK@bandtangrlscout I read about that. Saw the clip of everyone just watching Jimin from up the stairs as he waved around and bowed to the crowd, too. True star power 🤩Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ @mhereonlyforbtsLINKTHE AURA,THE LOUD CHEERS, PARK JIMIN THE MAIN CHARACTER YOU ARE DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @DiorCarolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ @mhereonlyforbtsLINKTHE LOUD CHEERS, ALL THE CAMERAS POINTING AT HIM, JIMIN IS TRULY THE MAIN EVENTdid jimin come home today? @whereisparkjmLINKTHE CHEERS THE FIT THE FACE THE CONFIDENCE THATS PARK JIMIN THE MAIN EVENT DIOR PRINCEMany said he was “born for this” and called him the “IT boy.” For those present, the thunderous cheers showed just how unmatched his influence still is.JIMIN DATA @PJM_dataLINKMultiple media outlets and verified accounts shared Jimin’s videos and photos from today’s Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show Jimin is always the main character with his unparalleled charisma and charm! DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @DiorJIMIN DATA @PJM_dataLINKIT BOY PARK JIMIN! Listen to the cheers, Jimin was born for this! #JiminAtDiorFashionShow FACE OF DIOR JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @DiorBangtan Streamers⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @Bangtan7_StreamLINKTHE CHEERS FOR ONE AND ONLY PARK JIMIN 📎https://t.co/gGsBaXQj59 DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK #DiorSS26 #PFW #JIMINxDIORJimin’s Dior legacy, celebrity interactions, and viral airport lookJimin’s appearance at Dior SS26 was more than just a fashion statement. It continued a partnership that started when he was named global ambassador in 2023. His first Dior event was the men’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 show, where he appeared alongside fellow BTS member j-hope. Since then, he has remained a consistent face for the brand. The BTS star is often hailed as one of Dior’s most influential ambassadors from the K-pop world.Jimin and J-Hope attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)At the Paris event, the Filter singer was seated alongside international stars including Monica Barbaro and Jonathan Bailey. Videos also showed him chatting with Lingling Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat. This further cemented his position as one of the most prominent global figures in the room. His arrival caused such a commotion that even celebrities noted how the swarm of photographers and fans around him felt overwhelming.The excitement started even before Paris. On September 30, his airport look went viral when he departed from Incheon International Airport. He wore a relaxed yet chic striped white button-down shirt, left unbuttoned at the chest, paired with wide-leg trousers and clear glasses.With BTS preparing for their 2026 comeback, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what the septet will deliver after nearly three years without any group releases.