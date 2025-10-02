  • home icon
  "THE main event"- Internet in awe as BTS' Jimin draws the biggest fan crowd and loudest cheers at the Dior SS26 Paris Fashion Week show

"THE main event"- Internet in awe as BTS' Jimin draws the biggest fan crowd and loudest cheers at the Dior SS26 Paris Fashion Week show

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 02, 2025 07:30 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin draws the biggest fan crowd at Dior SS26 Paris Fashion show (Images via Getty)

On October 1, 2025, Jimin of BTS was the center of attention at Paris Fashion Week as he attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show at the Jardin des Tuileries. It was the highly anticipated debut of womenswear for Dior's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson. However, all eyes and ears were on Dior's global ambassador. The idol received thunderous screams, banners, and a wave of fans singing his arrival hours before he arrived at the show.

The BTS star turned heads with a striking monochrome look. He wore a black oversized blazer left unbuttoned to reveal his toned physique, paired with leather trousers and stacked Dior jewelry from the Le Jardin de Christian Dior collection. His newly blonde hair only enhanced the Disney "prince” visuals that quickly became a trending topic online.

As he posed for the cameras, the chants and cheers from the crowd grew so loud that many fashion outlets noted he overshadowed the buzz on the runway itself.

The moment immediately lit up social media. Several hashtags like #JiminAtDiorFashionShow and #JIMINxDIOR soared past the million-post mark within hours. Netizens commented on how he was the "main event" of the evening, as he was welcomed with cheers from fans. An X user, @MinYoongiSwagg7, wrote,

"Look at that crowd! Jimin is THE main event."
Fans took to social media to celebrate his return to the global fashion scene after military service. They complimented his "aura," presence, and "star power."

Many said he was “born for this” and called him the “IT boy.” For those present, the thunderous cheers showed just how unmatched his influence still is.

Jimin’s Dior legacy, celebrity interactions, and viral airport look

Jimin’s appearance at Dior SS26 was more than just a fashion statement. It continued a partnership that started when he was named global ambassador in 2023.

His first Dior event was the men’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 show, where he appeared alongside fellow BTS member j-hope. Since then, he has remained a consistent face for the brand. The BTS star is often hailed as one of Dior’s most influential ambassadors from the K-pop world.

Jimin and J-Hope attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Jimin and J-Hope attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

At the Paris event, the Filter singer was seated alongside international stars including Monica Barbaro and Jonathan Bailey. Videos also showed him chatting with Lingling Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat. This further cemented his position as one of the most prominent global figures in the room. His arrival caused such a commotion that even celebrities noted how the swarm of photographers and fans around him felt overwhelming.

The excitement started even before Paris. On September 30, his airport look went viral when he departed from Incheon International Airport. He wore a relaxed yet chic striped white button-down shirt, left unbuttoned at the chest, paired with wide-leg trousers and clear glasses.

With BTS preparing for their 2026 comeback, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what the septet will deliver after nearly three years without any group releases.

