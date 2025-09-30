"That sounds exhausting" - BTS' rumored 2026 world tour to run from May to December with 65 concerts leaves fans divided

On September 30, 2025, Korean media, Financial News, reported that BTS' long-awaited group world tour could begin in May 2026 and last until December. The tour is reportedly scheduled to feature 65 concerts across major cities. The large-scale tour is projected to attract more than four million fans worldwide. Each show is expected to host over 60,000 attendees.According to the report, industry analysts noted that such a massive schedule would also boost HYBE’s operating profits in the second half of next year. The tour is reportedly expected to make it one of the company’s most profitable cycles yet. The same report also mentioned that, ahead of the official announcement, BTS will keep fans engaged this year with special events.From September 24 to October 5, four concerts will be screened in nearly 2,500 theaters across 65 countries. It allows ARMYs to relive some of the group’s most iconic performances. Meanwhile, additional pop-up stores are also being set up worldwide.It will maintain the momentum before the official world tour reveal at the end of the year.However, fans are split over the rumored length and intensity of the schedule. Many celebrated the possibility of finally seeing BTS back on stage together after a long time.Meanwhile, others expressed concern that performing 65 shows in just eight months could take a toll on the members’ health. An X user, @Jigi7army, wrote:&quot;65 shows????? Damn that's sounds exhausting. I hope they take good care of themselves...&quot;＊✿❀ 𝕁𝕚𝕘𝕚⁷ ❀✿＊* @Jigi7armyLINK65 shows????? Damn that's sounds exhausting 😭😭 I hope they take good care of themselves...The excitement for a new global tour is particularly significant as this will be BTS’ first group schedule since all seven members completed their mandatory military service. The return to a full-scale tour has fans eagerly awaiting which countries and cities will be included. Many are already speculating about album releases timed with the tour.K⁷ | bts paved the way @tksoversLINKBTS COMEBACK BTS TOUR 2026 ONLY 3 MONTHS AWAY WAIT WAIT IM NOT READDYYcara⁷ @butyouisamazeeLINKthe bigger question is that if my country/city will be included in these 65 stops or not-isa @solmervLINKK-pop is about to experience groundbreaking music and performances after two long years..omg, we’re so ready!Some fans shared concerns about the group’s grueling schedules. However, fans insisted they were simply thrilled to have the group back and would support them in any way possible.🌻봄날⁷🦋 @BTS_SpringDay7LINK@btsbase07 65 shows for 8 months?? That’s around 8 shows per month! or 2 shows per week?? I hope they have rest weeks in between. ik this ain’t official still, no injuries or hoping they’re in good health all throughout their tour.geneva ⁷ @onearth122LINK@btsbase07 8 shows per month non stop? It seems enormous to me . They will be exhausted.✨TaeGenic ⁷ ✨ @Thebear1995TLINK@btsbase07 65 in 8 MONTHS is insanity, bighit do want to k!ll my boys. They should release an album and whenever they are ready they can go ahead and go on tour and not put a time on when it should end. That creates a lot of pressure on the boys.BTS’ comeback plans, album release, and history of toursThe 2026 tour will be BTS’ first since the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts held in 2021–2022. Before that, their last full-scale tour was the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium run in 2019. The tour cemented them as one of the biggest global acts in music history.All seven members completed their military duties by June 2025 and announced during a July livestream that a full group album would be released in spring 2026. They have already spent months in Los Angeles working with international producers.They held a songwriting camp and reportedly prepared choreography for the comeback.BTS at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)The new record is expected to reflect both their growth as soloists and their bond as a group.The rumored tour is expected to kick off in May 2026, directly following the album release. It will likely include major stadiums across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, with a three-day finale scheduled for Seoul in December.If the plan proceeds as reported, the eight-month run will rival their most successful tours to date.