  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "That sounds exhausting" - BTS' rumored 2026 world tour to run from May to December with 65 concerts leaves fans divided

"That sounds exhausting" - BTS' rumored 2026 world tour to run from May to December with 65 concerts leaves fans divided

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 30, 2025 13:27 GMT
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards &ndash; Red Carpet - Source: Getty
BTS is rumored to be holding a world tour from May to December 2026 (Image via Getty)

On September 30, 2025, Korean media, Financial News, reported that BTS' long-awaited group world tour could begin in May 2026 and last until December. The tour is reportedly scheduled to feature 65 concerts across major cities. The large-scale tour is projected to attract more than four million fans worldwide. Each show is expected to host over 60,000 attendees.

Ad

According to the report, industry analysts noted that such a massive schedule would also boost HYBE’s operating profits in the second half of next year. The tour is reportedly expected to make it one of the company’s most profitable cycles yet. The same report also mentioned that, ahead of the official announcement, BTS will keep fans engaged this year with special events.

From September 24 to October 5, four concerts will be screened in nearly 2,500 theaters across 65 countries. It allows ARMYs to relive some of the group’s most iconic performances. Meanwhile, additional pop-up stores are also being set up worldwide.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It will maintain the momentum before the official world tour reveal at the end of the year.

Ad

However, fans are split over the rumored length and intensity of the schedule. Many celebrated the possibility of finally seeing BTS back on stage together after a long time.

Meanwhile, others expressed concern that performing 65 shows in just eight months could take a toll on the members’ health. An X user, @Jigi7army, wrote:

"65 shows????? Damn that's sounds exhausting. I hope they take good care of themselves..."
Ad
Ad

The excitement for a new global tour is particularly significant as this will be BTS’ first group schedule since all seven members completed their mandatory military service. The return to a full-scale tour has fans eagerly awaiting which countries and cities will be included. Many are already speculating about album releases timed with the tour.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some fans shared concerns about the group’s grueling schedules. However, fans insisted they were simply thrilled to have the group back and would support them in any way possible.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ comeback plans, album release, and history of tours

The 2026 tour will be BTS’ first since the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts held in 2021–2022. Before that, their last full-scale tour was the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium run in 2019. The tour cemented them as one of the biggest global acts in music history.

All seven members completed their military duties by June 2025 and announced during a July livestream that a full group album would be released in spring 2026. They have already spent months in Los Angeles working with international producers.

Ad

They held a songwriting camp and reportedly prepared choreography for the comeback.

BTS at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)
BTS at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

The new record is expected to reflect both their growth as soloists and their bond as a group.

Ad

The rumored tour is expected to kick off in May 2026, directly following the album release. It will likely include major stadiums across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, with a three-day finale scheduled for Seoul in December.

If the plan proceeds as reported, the eight-month run will rival their most successful tours to date.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications