  • "Respect the privacy"- Fans express concern as photos and address of BTS' Taehyung's new penthouse go viral amidst ongoing saesang break-ins

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 24, 2025 18:27 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's new penthouse go viral (Images via Instagram/@thv)

News of BTS’ Taehyung’s new penthouse in Seoul has become a hot topic online, but not for the reasons many expected. On September 24, News1 reported that Taehyung had purchased a unit in a luxury apartment complex in Cheongdam-dong for 14.2 billion KRW, allegedly paid fully in cash. What should have been a moment of celebration quickly turned controversial.

Soon, photos and even the property’s address started circulating across social media, triggering unease among fans. Many voiced their happiness about his achievement but swiftly shifted focus to concerns over his safety.

They pointed out that making details about his private residence public could invite sasaengs, the obsessive stalkers who have long targeted BTS members.

Trending

Many recalled Jungkook’s repeated trespassing incidents and V’s own past encounters. They insisted that such sensitive information should never have been shared so widely. An X user, @suisaiu, wrote:

"Is this really necessary to announce it to whole world.. respect the privacy damn!!"
Fans left concerned messages and urged respect for the idol’s personal life. Some criticized media outlets and netizens for exposing unnecessary details, while others emphasized that Taehyung has always valued fans who protect his privacy.

A common sentiment across platforms was that while buying a new home is newsworthy, sharing photos, addresses, and the number of rooms crosses a dangerous line.

BTS’ Taehyung’s penthouse purchase and past privacy concerns

According to official real estate records, V acquired a duplex unit in a luxury apartment complex on September 17. He signed the initial contract in May. The property reportedly spans 273.96 m² and includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The complex is also home to other high-profile figures like actor Jang Dong-gun and golfer Park In-bee. It was completed in 2020 and is considered among the most luxurious residential spaces in South Korea.

The news aligns with recent reports estimating V’s net worth at over $40 million. According to a June 2025 report by @seoul.southkorea on Instagram, this makes him the wealthiest BTS member. His earnings also come from his solo music career and global endorsements with brands like CELINE, Cartier, and Coca-Cola.

Additionally, he has a massive social media following of more than 69 million Instagram users. However, this celebration of success has been overshadowed by privacy concerns. BTS members have repeatedly faced dangerous sasaeng incidents.

Jungkook experienced multiple trespassing attempts at his home this year, while Taehyung once had a stranger follow him into his apartment elevator.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Getty)

Taehyung himself has publicly thanked his fans who respect his personal space. In a recent Weverse post, he shared that he had encountered fans during runs near the Han River. However, they never disrupted him and showed restraint and politeness. He said their quiet gestures and respect for boundaries made him feel grateful.

With BTS preparing for their 2026 comeback album, fans are hopeful that the group can enjoy peace of mind while focusing on music.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
