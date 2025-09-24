"Respect the privacy"- Fans express concern as photos and address of BTS' Taehyung's new penthouse go viral amidst ongoing saesang break-ins

News of BTS’ Taehyung’s new penthouse in Seoul has become a hot topic online, but not for the reasons many expected. On September 24, News1 reported that Taehyung had purchased a unit in a luxury apartment complex in Cheongdam-dong for 14.2 billion KRW, allegedly paid fully in cash. What should have been a moment of celebration quickly turned controversial.Soon, photos and even the property’s address started circulating across social media, triggering unease among fans. Many voiced their happiness about his achievement but swiftly shifted focus to concerns over his safety.They pointed out that making details about his private residence public could invite sasaengs, the obsessive stalkers who have long targeted BTS members. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany recalled Jungkook’s repeated trespassing incidents and V’s own past encounters. They insisted that such sensitive information should never have been shared so widely. An X user, @suisaiu, wrote:&quot;Is this really necessary to announce it to whole world.. respect the privacy damn!!&quot;MoiSui @suisaiuLINK@VonTidal Is this really necessary to announce it to whole world.. respect the privacy damn!!Fans left concerned messages and urged respect for the idol’s personal life. Some criticized media outlets and netizens for exposing unnecessary details, while others emphasized that Taehyung has always valued fans who protect his privacy.97’ @jeonkay97LINK@aredhawk5 @naver_taehyung I know it’s weird outside and sadly people can’t respect his privacy but in Korea all idols address are public…➃ || ⓥ Chi || Mayhem Aoty !! @taehyungsacetonLINKwhy are yall sharing what taehyung bought &amp;amp;amp; where it is? isnt that invading his privacy like, a lot?Ellie @lenusyakuzLINK@musicmapv Why is the address being disclosed?... This is unacceptable to me...Naomi⁷ @blackswan_xoLINKWhy do we know this? Why are we announcing this?A common sentiment across platforms was that while buying a new home is newsworthy, sharing photos, addresses, and the number of rooms crosses a dangerous line.Pro♡ @WrittenByVantaeLINKI'm so happy for Taehyung, but why did that news come out😭😭😭 Like there are so many weird people...I hope they stay away for him🥲 and don't invade his privacy⁷ @mygbebeLINKIt's always the greatest relief to see how grateful Taehyung would be everytime he could do something, be at a place, without people invading his privacy. May that be the only peace and safety he could ever know, and for the rest of Tannies too.sophie @thvchaptersLINKtaehyung really values armys who respect his privacy and space. please always keep that in mind, he deserves it.BTS’ Taehyung’s penthouse purchase and past privacy concernsAccording to official real estate records, V acquired a duplex unit in a luxury apartment complex on September 17. He signed the initial contract in May. The property reportedly spans 273.96 m² and includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms.The complex is also home to other high-profile figures like actor Jang Dong-gun and golfer Park In-bee. It was completed in 2020 and is considered among the most luxurious residential spaces in South Korea.About Music @AboutMusicYTLINKTaehyung has reportedly purchased a $10.1M penthouse in Cheongdam, paid entirely in cash, without a loan.The news aligns with recent reports estimating V’s net worth at over $40 million. According to a June 2025 report by @seoul.southkorea on Instagram, this makes him the wealthiest BTS member. His earnings also come from his solo music career and global endorsements with brands like CELINE, Cartier, and Coca-Cola.Additionally, he has a massive social media following of more than 69 million Instagram users. However, this celebration of success has been overshadowed by privacy concerns. BTS members have repeatedly faced dangerous sasaeng incidents.Jungkook experienced multiple trespassing attempts at his home this year, while Taehyung once had a stranger follow him into his apartment elevator.Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Getty)Taehyung himself has publicly thanked his fans who respect his personal space. In a recent Weverse post, he shared that he had encountered fans during runs near the Han River. However, they never disrupted him and showed restraint and politeness. He said their quiet gestures and respect for boundaries made him feel grateful.With BTS preparing for their 2026 comeback album, fans are hopeful that the group can enjoy peace of mind while focusing on music.