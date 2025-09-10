"They are literally minors"- Internet outraged as CORTIS members reportedly filmed while getting changed, sparking privacy concerns

On September 9, 2025, outrage spread across social media after a video involving HYBE’s rookie boy group CORTIS went viral. The clip reportedly showed fans attempting to film the members while they were changing backstage, raising concerns about privacy and safety.The video, which surfaced on X, appeared to capture people filming through gaps in a backstage tent. In the footage, Martin, the group’s 17-year-old leader, seemed to notice what was happening and quickly moved away. Many online condemned the incident as invasive.Fans expressed that such behaviour was unacceptable, especially since four of the five members are underage. The incident comes less than a month after CORTIS debuted with their singles, Go!, What You Want and their EP Color Outside the Lines.Reportedly, just days earlier, the group was criticized online for using multiple umbrellas to shield the members backstage. At the time, some netizens called it &quot;excessive.&quot; However, the latest incident led many to argue that such precautions were clearly necessary to protect the boys' privacy.Fans slammed the perpetrators and called out their behavior. An X user, @ember313837, wrote:&quot;Wtf.....stop acting weird they are literally minors....these womens need to learn to respect idols boundaries...thats sick..funny how yall dragged hybe for umbrellas but these grown a*s creeps with cameras get a free pass. So stfu let hybe protect cortis.&quot;ember @ember313837LINKWtf.....stop acting weird they are literally minors....these womens need to learn to respect idols boundaries...thats sick..funny how yall dragged hybe for umbrellas but these grown ass creeps with cameras get a free pass 🤡 So stfu let hybe protect cortisReactions online were intense, with some calling it “disgusting” and straight-up “disrespectful.” Netizens stressed that idols should never be recorded without consent, particularly in private spaces.Helen🐭 @alwayskeonhoLINKI don't care about being annoying. I keep seeing videos of Cortis being recorded while changing clothes or being followed. I mean, at what point do these people think that's okay?bee 🦕 @jakeboIismLINKkpop is about MUSIC btw .. not filming underaged boys getting dressedㅋㄹㅌ🕷 @crts081825LINK@jiejie_cortis like are we forgetting these are 16 and 17 year olds??? i don't care how &quot;handsome&quot; you think they are, there HAS to be a line drawn somewhere with this kpop stuff. its too normalized.🦔 @luvformartinLINK@crts081825 This is so disgusting and disrespectful... i can see how martin is so pissed off and he just want them to leave. I really feel so bad that cortis have to deal with such a thing at a very young age ㅈㄹ!Others pointed out the hypocrisy of those who recently mocked the group for having staff hold umbrellas for privacy. They said that this incident proved such precautions were necessary.nisa loves donggyu @hwangintakslvrLINK@crts081825 nah wtf. and people were saying cortis were overreacting with the excessive umbrellas last time. it's because of these weird weird people! i hope the company ups their security to avoid this situation, and holds those strange fans accountablemel ♡ #ThankYouYichen @skizbndLINKall the things happening with cortis are so concerning, and yall still wanna vote and debut minors, stop supporting thisDaynda @encortiseuLINK@crts081825 Oh hell nahhh i know they are f*cking insane but to this extent???? this is why bighit was covering them with lots of umbrella in the changing room before the boys went home and these weirdos + knetz were so pissed about it like for WHAT ???? wtfMore on CORTIS, debut activities, and ongoing concernsCORTIS debuted under BigHit Music on August 18, 2025, with the five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. The group name CORTIS is an acronym that stands for &quot;Color Outside the Lines.&quot; The name represents individuality and creativity, with all members partaking in songwriting, choreography, and production.Despite being new, the group has already gained attention for its talent. It has also received support from BTS' Jungkook and j-hope, who publicly endorsed their pre-debut track GO!.jade ✮ @218ACEHSKLINKno wonder j-hope gave an advice to cortis and even did a dance cover of their song, ace knows real talent. love how they are involved in creating their own music unlike a lot of newly debut groups nowTheir debut, however, has been shadowed by sasaeng (overzealous fan) activity. The viral clip of fans filming them while changing is the most extreme case yet. However, earlier incidents showed fans chasing the boys in public spaces. These situations have reignited debates about idol protection, especially for teenage groups.CORTIS’ popularity is rising steadily. Their latest EP includes tracks like Fashion, Joyride, and Lullaby. Fans are now urging BIGHIT Music to step in with stronger measures to ensure the safety of its youngest idols.As of now, the company has not issued an official statement about the viral video.