"They are literally minors"- Internet outraged as CORTIS members reportedly filmed while getting changed, sparking privacy concerns

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:56 GMT
CORTIS members reportedly filmed while getting changed (Image via X/@cortis_bighit)
On September 9, 2025, outrage spread across social media after a video involving HYBE’s rookie boy group CORTIS went viral. The clip reportedly showed fans attempting to film the members while they were changing backstage, raising concerns about privacy and safety.

The video, which surfaced on X, appeared to capture people filming through gaps in a backstage tent. In the footage, Martin, the group’s 17-year-old leader, seemed to notice what was happening and quickly moved away. Many online condemned the incident as invasive.

Fans expressed that such behaviour was unacceptable, especially since four of the five members are underage. The incident comes less than a month after CORTIS debuted with their singles, Go!, What You Want and their EP Color Outside the Lines.

Trending
Reportedly, just days earlier, the group was criticized online for using multiple umbrellas to shield the members backstage. At the time, some netizens called it "excessive." However, the latest incident led many to argue that such precautions were clearly necessary to protect the boys' privacy.

Fans slammed the perpetrators and called out their behavior. An X user, @ember313837, wrote:

"Wtf.....stop acting weird they are literally minors....these womens need to learn to respect idols boundaries...thats sick..funny how yall dragged hybe for umbrellas but these grown a*s creeps with cameras get a free pass. So stfu let hybe protect cortis."
Reactions online were intense, with some calling it “disgusting” and straight-up “disrespectful.” Netizens stressed that idols should never be recorded without consent, particularly in private spaces.

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of those who recently mocked the group for having staff hold umbrellas for privacy. They said that this incident proved such precautions were necessary.

More on CORTIS, debut activities, and ongoing concerns

CORTIS debuted under BigHit Music on August 18, 2025, with the five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. The group name CORTIS is an acronym that stands for "Color Outside the Lines." The name represents individuality and creativity, with all members partaking in songwriting, choreography, and production.

Despite being new, the group has already gained attention for its talent. It has also received support from BTS' Jungkook and j-hope, who publicly endorsed their pre-debut track GO!.

Their debut, however, has been shadowed by sasaeng (overzealous fan) activity. The viral clip of fans filming them while changing is the most extreme case yet. However, earlier incidents showed fans chasing the boys in public spaces. These situations have reignited debates about idol protection, especially for teenage groups.

CORTIS’ popularity is rising steadily. Their latest EP includes tracks like Fashion, Joyride, and Lullaby. Fans are now urging BIGHIT Music to step in with stronger measures to ensure the safety of its youngest idols.

As of now, the company has not issued an official statement about the viral video.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

