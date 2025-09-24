“THE BODY BUILDERS OF BTS”- Taehyung, Jungkook, & Namjoon leave fans in a frenzy with their gym routines in the latest LA workout vlog

On Wednesday, September 24, BTS's Taehyung, Jungkook, and Namjoon were featured in a recent workout vlog released by the South Korean bodybuilder and YouTuber, Ma Sun-ho. The vlog showcased the members' gym routine, and the YouTuber also stated that the footage is from when the BTS members were in Los Angeles.In the vlog, there were several shots of the three members performing their workouts, and many fans and netizens were stunned by their routines. People swooned over Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook's physiques and were impressed by how much the members have transformed since before their military enlistment. As the BTS members have consistently showcased their interest in heavier and tougher gym routines, fans and netizens are thrilled to see the progress they will be making in the coming days. Here are a few fan reactions to BTS' Namjoon, Jungkook, and Taehyung's gym routines in the recent LA vlog by Ma Sun-ho:&quot;THE BODY BUILDERS OF BTS 2.O IS HERE!!!&quot; said a fan🪾𝐈𝐬𝐞𝐮𝐥⁷ (REST)🧑🏼‍🍳 @nayomi_soulLINKTHE BODY BUILDERS OF BTS 2.O IS HERE!!!More fans and netizens talked about the members' physiques and their workout routines.Chloe🤍G📀LDEN @Chloe_2139LINKScreams internally. This is insane.Ali⁷ 🍊🇲🇽 @SugAlih93LINKThanks universe for making me wake up in the middle of night for thisTae-Ahn @TeiaLuhvLINK@TheePopCore I'm not the only one in the grave right?...right?😭𝘽𝙖𝙢’𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙢 @EVA53410091LINKBreathless is an understatement… I’m dead (my ghost is writing)Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Rena⁷∞ @borahae_4_lifeLINKHELLO???? TAE, NAMJOON AND JUNGKOOK WORKING OUT?? THE ZOOM IN ON THEIR MUSCLES??? IM SO UNWELLhonsool⁷🥢 @HouseOBlackSwanLINKNamjoon, Tae, AND Jungkook??? You're kidding.Ai⁷ @ai_jiminilyLINKOH SHIII FINALLY THAT SAID LA VLOG IS UPLOADED ON THIS CHANNEL WITH NAMJOON TAE AND JUNGKOOK AND DAMN JEON JUNGKOOOOKKK!?!?!?!? GAAARGHH!!! ----Hasnae golden @hsnaewardaLINK@TheePopCore Yes, he left us without a soul and without a spirit 🤯🫦All you need to know about the solo activities of BTS's Namjoon, Jungkook, and TaehyungBTS' Namjoon made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Indigo, in December 2022. The album held the track, Wildflower feat. youjeen, and also consisted of several collaborations with artists like Anderson.Paak, Tablo, Paul Blanco, Eryka Badu, and more.In December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024. The album held the track, LOST!, as the title track. Around April 2025, the idol was featured in Epik High's Tablo's album, for the track, Stop The Rain.Jungkook, on the other hand, made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto in July 2023, which was followed up with another collaborative single called 3D with Jack Harlow in September 2023. In November of the same year, the idol rolled out his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held Standing Next To You as the title track.Around December, he enlisted in the military along with Jimin, under the Buddy System, for his mandatory service. However, around June 2024, for BTS's 11th debut anniversary, he released a pre-recorded song, Never Let Go, as a tribute to his relationship with ARMYs.Lastly, Taehyung made his solo debut by releasing his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023, which held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after, in December of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military under the Special Duty Team, otherwise known as an elite counter-terrorism unit.However, despite his military enlistment, he rolled out three pre-recorded singles in 2024. In March, he rolled out FRI(END)S, which was followed by two winter single releases in December. The first was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and another was a posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby called White Christmas.On the other hand, Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook were discharged from the military in June 2025. Following the same, all BTS members have been participating in creating the group's next comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.