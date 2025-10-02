  • home icon
  "WE ARE ALWAYS WITH YOU"- Fans emotional as BTS' Jimin reassures ARMYs on his well-being in first Weverse live after Song Da-eun dating backlash

“WE ARE ALWAYS WITH YOU”- Fans emotional as BTS’ Jimin reassures ARMYs on his well-being in first Weverse live after Song Da-eun dating backlash

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 08:53 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin (Image via Weverse)

On October 1, 2025, BTS’ Jimin held a live broadcast on Weverse following his appearance at Dior SS26 in Paris. His first live ran for 9 minutes and 28 seconds but ended abruptly due to poor internet connection. He returned shortly after with a second live titled “😔,” reflecting the earlier interruption. Dressed in a Dior ensemble, Jimin shared his thoughts candidly with fans, saying,

“I’ve been through many things, and I want to keep showing a good side of myself to fans and others. Living life well is not easy. I feel every day that becoming a good adult and living a good life, and dealing with these things are not easy,” the South Korean artist stated.
The livestream marks his first following the controversy with actress Song Da-eun. In August 2025, Da-eun shared a TikTok video showing Jimin visiting her apartment, sparking dating rumors. Soon, the BTS member's agency, HYBE, confirmed that the two had been in a relationship many years ago but are no longer together. Following his live, fans expressed support for the K-pop idol.

"Stay strong jimin WE ARE ALWAYS WITH YOU🫂," an X user commented.
Many are expressing deep concern for him, saying that it "breaks" their hearts.

Others express their love and respect for him, saying things like, "You are perfect as you are" and "Keep pursuing your happiness." Some offer prayers and encouragement, hoping he remains strong and continues to push forward.

BTS’ Jimin stuns fans at Dior SS26 during Paris Fashion Week

BTS&#039; Jimin (Image via Getty)
BTS' Jimin (Image via Getty)

At the Dior SS26 Collection Show, BTS' Jimin went all-black with leather pants and an oversized tuxedo jacket worn without a shirt, showing his torso. He accessorized with rings, necklaces, and earrings. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also appeared at the event.

The 29-year-old drew eyes at Incheon Airport Monday as he left for Paris to attend the affair. He wore a beige shirt with a few buttons undone, paired with wide black trousers and a large shoulder bag. The WHO singer sported platinum-blonde hair paired with metallic glasses.

In the live broadcast, Jimin shared that he was a bit nervous, as it was his first official schedule after finishing his military service. He also jokingly showed that his phone battery was at 2%, then 1%. The performer stayed on the live until it died, signing off with a "See you in Korea" before it ended.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

