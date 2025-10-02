“WE ARE ALWAYS WITH YOU”- Fans emotional as BTS’ Jimin reassures ARMYs on his well-being in first Weverse live after Song Da-eun dating backlash

On October 1, 2025, BTS’ Jimin held a live broadcast on Weverse following his appearance at Dior SS26 in Paris. His first live ran for 9 minutes and 28 seconds but ended abruptly due to poor internet connection. He returned shortly after with a second live titled “😔,” reflecting the earlier interruption. Dressed in a Dior ensemble, Jimin shared his thoughts candidly with fans, saying, “I’ve been through many things, and I want to keep showing a good side of myself to fans and others. Living life well is not easy. I feel every day that becoming a good adult and living a good life, and dealing with these things are not easy,” the South Korean artist stated.The livestream marks his first following the controversy with actress Song Da-eun. In August 2025, Da-eun shared a TikTok video showing Jimin visiting her apartment, sparking dating rumors. Soon, the BTS member's agency, HYBE, confirmed that the two had been in a relationship many years ago but are no longer together. Following his live, fans expressed support for the K-pop idol.&quot;Stay strong jimin WE ARE ALWAYS WITH YOU🫂,&quot; an X user commented.S.O.N.I.A @Sonia_98_13LINKStay strong jimin WE ARE ALWAYS WITH YOU🫂Many are expressing deep concern for him, saying that it &quot;breaks&quot; their hearts.BangtanBangtanBangtan⁷ 💜 🦀❄️ @BangtanNabi7LINKBreaks my heart. He did NOTHING wrongmin⁷ @luvminnie11LINKIt’s breaking my heart, I hope he’s doing okay…may god protect his sweet heart 🥺house of cards| 해달즈 | 지민아 화이팅 ㅠㅠ @_mirasol__LINKmy heart aches for him and I was crying when he said that he's finding it difficult to live life easy. he deserves so much love and respect and happiness. i dont know if i want to hug him or it's me that needs to be hugged now.Others express their love and respect for him, saying things like, &quot;You are perfect as you are&quot; and &quot;Keep pursuing your happiness.&quot; Some offer prayers and encouragement, hoping he remains strong and continues to push forward.May R_❤️ Busan Kings @MayRuiz451LINKI take it he meant that despite his best intentions and good actions life can still hurt. Even when venting, his words are wise. My love and respect for you grow everyday. Park Jimin, you are perfect as you aregelly 🌸 @lunarjimimLINKtoo bad for you it would take so much for me to leave. just keep pursuing your happiness, jimin! they can’t put a good man down. ☺️joylyn71 @June_was_cruelLINKI agree, Jimin, push through it. I've been through a lot the last 4 years. I don't know what you're going through, and I'm hoping it's nothing like what's happening to celebrities lately. I'll pray for you. Keep pushing and pray to God. You're gonna make it 🫂🫂🫂BTS’ Jimin stuns fans at Dior SS26 during Paris Fashion WeekBTS' Jimin (Image via Getty)At the Dior SS26 Collection Show, BTS' Jimin went all-black with leather pants and an oversized tuxedo jacket worn without a shirt, showing his torso. He accessorized with rings, necklaces, and earrings. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also appeared at the event.The 29-year-old drew eyes at Incheon Airport Monday as he left for Paris to attend the affair. He wore a beige shirt with a few buttons undone, paired with wide black trousers and a large shoulder bag. The WHO singer sported platinum-blonde hair paired with metallic glasses.In the live broadcast, Jimin shared that he was a bit nervous, as it was his first official schedule after finishing his military service. He also jokingly showed that his phone battery was at 2%, then 1%. The performer stayed on the live until it died, signing off with a &quot;See you in Korea&quot; before it ended.