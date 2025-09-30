  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "The prettiest man alive" - BTS' Jimin breaks the internet with his blonde hair look ahead of DIOR SS26 show at Paris Fashion Week appearance

"The prettiest man alive" - BTS' Jimin breaks the internet with his blonde hair look ahead of DIOR SS26 show at Paris Fashion Week appearance

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 30, 2025 05:35 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin at Incheon Airport (Image via YouTube/Dispatch)

On September 30, 2025, BTS’ Jimin was spotted at Incheon International Airport as he headed to Paris for Dior’s Women SS26 show. The BTS member showed off naturally styled blonde locks, matched with clear-rimmed Gentle Monster Aba 02 specs. The K-pop idol added slim silver cross necklace as well.

Ad

He wore a loose, slightly sheer white striped shirt, casually unbuttoned at the top, paired with wide black trousers and black leather shoes. A Dior crossbody bag from the SS26 collection by Jonathan Anderson, featuring brown herringbone fabric and black leather, completed his outfit.

The look included pieces from Dior’s latest menswear line, like the Souhait Oryx_N3 necklace and the shirt from SS26. Social media reacted quickly, noting every detail of his travel style.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The prettiest man alive 😩," an X user commented.
Ad

Fans are commenting on how "gorgeous" he looks, mostly remarking on his blonde hair. His locks have been making waves since a few weeks after he was first seen with them at The Moon Party Seoul 2025 on September 4, with bandmate RM.

Ad
Ad
Ad

This year's Paris Fashion Week, running from September 29 to October 7, will feature several creative director debuts for the Spring 2026 women’s RTW season, including Jonathan Anderson at Dior Women’s.

Anderson will present his first Dior Women’s collection on October 1 at 2:30 pm (CEST), following his Dior Men’s debut. Alongside his looks, others are wishing him a safe flight to Paris, with the phrase HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIMIN trending.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS Jimin made his debut as Dior ambassador at Paris Fashion Week in 2023

BTS&#039; Jimin with Robert Pattinson, David Beckham, and Cruz Beckham at Dior Homme&rsquo;s Fall/Winter 2023&ndash;2024 show (Image via Instagram/@j.m)
BTS' Jimin with Robert Pattinson, David Beckham, and Cruz Beckham at Dior Homme’s Fall/Winter 2023–2024 show (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

On January 20, 2023, BTS’ Jimin attended Paris Fashion Week, appearing front row at Dior Homme’s Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as the brand’s new global ambassador. Wearing a gray suit over a soft cashmere turtleneck, he sat next to bandmate j-hope. The look was finished with rubber boots tucked under his trousers.

Ad

He posed for photos in front of Dior’s branded backdrop, joined by celebrities including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, and David Beckham with his son Cruz. The following day, the Bangtan Boy posted snaps from the affair on Instagram with the Caped Crusader actor, the Beckhams, and Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones.

Besides Jimin, Dior’s K-pop ambassadors include BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, TXT, NewJeans’ Haerin, EXO’s Sehun, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, and 2PM’s Junho.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications