  • “BLONDE JIMIN IS BACK”: Fans in a frenzy as the ‘MUSE’ idol makes a striking return to his iconic hair colour, sparks BTS comeback anticipation 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 05, 2025 08:07 GMT
Blonde Jimin (Image via Instagram/@mamachichi_style)
BTS' Jimin stepped out with a brand-new golden hairstyle during The Moon Party Seoul 2025 on September 4. The showcase was hosted at the Grand Hyatt Seoul and organized by the K11 Art Foundation.

His new look was first seen on Instagram when influencer @mamachichi_style shared a Story from the event. Jimin appeared with blonde hair, rectangular glasses, and an all-black outfit. Soon after, the term “Blonde Jimin” surged into global trends at no. 27.

"JIMIN IS BLONDE ❤️‍🔥🤩 BLONDE JIMIN IS BACK WE LOVE YOU JIMIN," an X user commented.
This outing followed a quiet spell for the singer. It also came in the middle of relationship rumors stirred by actress Song Da-eun’s elevator TikTok clip, which had kept him in the news. The hair change signaled the return of a fan-favorite style, widely known as “Blonde Jimin."

Jimin is known for changing his hairstyle during comebacks. He often matches the album theme while adding his own style. For instance, during the Butter era in 2021, he went platinum blonde to match the concept.

Moreover, the artist chose the same shade again for his solo comeback with MUSE. Now, with anticipation building around BTS’ upcoming album, his latest hair transformation has fans speculating: could it be a subtle teaser of what’s to come?

More about BTS' upcoming long-anticipated comeback

BTS is officially stepping back into the spotlight. The group revealed their return plans on July 1, 2025, through a Weverse broadcast, marking their first activity as a complete team since all seven wrapped up military duty.

Reports confirm the members are crafting a new record aimed for spring 2026, with March tipped as the tentative launch window. This release will mark their first group project in over three years, following their 2023 song Take Two.

According to the tipsters, the band will head to the U.S. shortly to shoot a music video for the comeback track. The concept and visuals are already finalised, while recording sessions are ongoing. As in past release strategies, a pre-release track could be dropped ahead of the main album to build anticipation.

Alongside the music, BTS have also announced a worldwide tour for 2026, their first large-scale stage run since Permission to Dance On Stage back in 2022. The project is expected to reflect each member’s individual journey while blending the signature spark of their early years into a refreshed sound.

This is not the first time BTS' Jimin caught attention for his blonde locks. On December 13, 2022, when fellow member Jin began his mandatory military duty, the remaining six members joined him to send him off. In the group snapshots, the Who singer was seen wearing a beanie, yet a few golden strands peeked out.

Shreya Jha

Edited by Shreya Jha
