"King of Kpop for a reason" - Fans react as BTS' Jimin's MUSE becomes the first & only K-soloist album to have a 50 week run on Spotify U.S. chart

On September 1, 2025, K-media Star News reported that BTS' Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, has now charted on the Spotify U.S. Top Albums list for 50 weeks, making it the first K-pop solo release to do that. On August 28, the album rose to No. 173, moving up 12 spots from the previous week.The lead track Who has driven much of the success, collecting 395.94 million filtered plays, making it the most-streamed K-pop entry on the U.S. chart. It also appeared on Spotify U.S.'s Most-Played Songs list, where it recently rose to No. 93, passing Drake's Jimmy Cooks.Who also made history as the only K-pop solo track to top the Spotify U.S. Daily Top Songs chart without an international feature. It has now stayed on that list for 393 consecutive days, holding steady more than a year after its release.In total, the BTS member's streams in the U.S. have crossed 550 million, the highest for any K-pop act, be it solo or group. With MUSE marking 50 weeks on the chart and Who continuing its long run, Jimin stands as one of the strongest K-pop names on Spotify U.S., and admirers hailed him as the &quot;King of K-pop.&quot;&quot;King of Kpop for a reason!!&quot; an X user commented.Luis Miguel Charts @LuisMiguelChartLINKKing of Kpop for a reason!! 😍Many reacted to the BTS idol's milestone, with netizens saying it was &quot;absolutely incredible,&quot; calling him a &quot;global star&quot; and praising his &quot;unmatched&quot; impact.Carmen @Carmen65311609LINKAbsolutely incredible! 🎉 Jimin’s achievements with 'MUSE' are not just a win for him, but a milestone for K-pop as a whole. Breaking records on the US Spotify charts really shows how global his influence has become. Can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next! 💪🌍✨JiminLover🌹 @ladymecyaraLINKNow that’s how Global stars behave👏👏👏FanyMartin @monaori1976LINKWow, 50 weeks is incredible! Jimin's impact is truly unmatched.Meanwhile, others offered their congratulations to the BTS singer.❀ vzie?!☃️❄️ @virzie06LINKCONGRATULATIONS JIMIN 👑🥳No one did like Jimin 🔥🔥𓆩❦𓆪𝘚𝘫𝘮𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘩𓆩❦𓆪⁷‧ ¹³ @pjmdevotionLINKCongrats Jimin you keep making history like a king I’m so proud‎jmsh ۫ ꣑ৎ @BTSGJimin1LINKCONGRATULATIONS IT BOY &amp; KOREA'S FRONTMAN 👑BTS Jimin's agency confirms past romance with actress Song Da-eunKpop Charts @kchartsmasterLINKBig Hit Music addresses JIMIN and Song Daeun past relationship:— “Hello.This is BigHit Music.We would like to address the matter surrounding our agency’s artist, Jimin.Out of respect for the privacy of Jimin and the other party involved, we had not put out a statement.However, as many speculative reports and false rumors surrounding Jimin’s private life arose, we felt that it was necessary to present the facts with regards to the matter.Jimin and the other party involved were interested in each other and were in a relationship, but the relationship ended several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present.We ask that you refrain from making careless speculation that violate the privacy of the parties involved, and sincerely request that you refrain from any action that may cause harm to our artist and the other party involved.”BTS' Jimin has been romantically linked with actress Song Da-eun for some time now. Recently, on August 30, BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement on the same, marking the first time it has ever responded to dating chatter about a Bangtan member.According to the statement, Jimin and Da-eun were romantically involved &quot;several years ago,&quot; but have since gone their separate ways. The company said it only disclosed limited facts to cut through ongoing gossip and misleading reports about the idol's private matters.Talk of their past ties resurfaced after Da-eun shared a TikTok clip featuring Jimin. The video, which spread fast online, showed the singer walking out of an elevator as the actress's camera caught his face directly.&quot;How did you know I was coming up? I didn't tell you on purpose,&quot; Jimin said in the clip, as reported and translated from Korean by Yonhap News Agency. BIGHIT further elaborated on the move in its statement.&quot;Out of respect for the privacy of Jimin and the other party involved, we had not put out a statement,&quot; the company said.Song Da-eun first gained notice through Channel A's dating program Heart Signal 2 in 2018. She has since appeared in several TV shows, like The Golden Spoon, Once Again, and Dear My Room.While past romance rumors tied to BTS members like Jungkook and Taehyung with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie, respectively, went unanswered, this time the label confirmed Jimin's history. It marks the first official recognition of a dating link involving any member of the group.