  • "Never in 12 years" - Fans emotional over BTS' Jimin's silence on Jungkook's birthday amidst Song Da-eun dating rumor controversy 

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 02, 2025 05:55 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook (Image via X/@BTS_twt)

BTS' Jimin did not share his yearly birthday post for Jungkook on September 1, 2025, ending a 12-year streak that fans had come to expect. His greetings, usually posted on social media, were a tradition among ARMYs, seen as a reminder of the pair’s long bond.

The only time the WHO singer missed this ritual before was during military enlistment. From 2023 to 2025, he and Jungkook served together in the 5th Infantry Division, where online access was restricted. Since finishing his service in June, many assumed Jimin would continue the practice, but this year, no message appeared for Jungkook’s 28th birthday.

also-read-trending Trending

The silence followed weeks of renewed focus on Jimin's private life. Rumors linking him to actress Song Da-eun began in 2022 after fans noticed similarities in their posts, including shared locations such as a Jamsil hotel, matching items, and Song’s use of “Gangyangee,” a nickname associated with Jimin.

Their dating rumor resurfaced in August 2025 after Song uploaded, then removed, a TikTok clip. The video showed a man, believed to be Jimin, exiting an elevator at his residence, Nine One Hannam. As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, the BTS member seemed surprised and said in the clip:

"Did you know that I was coming?"

Fans criticized Song for sharing what appeared to be a private moment. On August 31, BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement, saying that Jimin and Song once "dated" but are no longer in a relationship. However, Jimin’s absence from Jungkook’s birthday post this year has become a talking point among ARMYs.

"Jimin has never in 12 years let a Jungkook birthday pass without a birthday post, this is how bad it is," an X user commented.
Many have noted that BTS' main dancer has recently started sharing glimpses of his life. However, fans are worried that, due to the situation, he might not remain active for long.

Meanwhile, others believe he likely messaged Jungkook in private.

BIGHIT MUSIC puts an end to the dating rumors between BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun by releasing a statement

Jimin once dated actress Song Da-eun, but the two split years ago, BIGHIT MUSIC said on August 31, 2025. The label addressed the matter for the first time, marking BTS’ first confirmed dating history.

According to the agency, the pair had "mutual feelings,” though the relationship ended long ago. The agency emphasized that the two are not seeing each other now. BIGHIT explained its rare response, saying (per Korea JoongAng Daily):

"We did not issue a statement out of respect for Jimin's private life. However, we have come to release our position due to the groundless rumors and reports that have been made surrounding our artists' private lives. We thus release only the minimum facts."
(L-R) Jungkook, SUGA, RM, V, j-hope, Jimin and Jin (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)
(L-R) Jungkook, SUGA, RM, V, j-hope, Jimin and Jin (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

Though BTS's Jungkook and Taehyung have previously faced similar rumors involving BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, respectively, the agency never responded. However, Sunday’s statement marked the first official acknowledgment of a member’s past relationship.

The Bangtan group has arrived back in Seoul following a couple of months in America, preparing for their anticipated return, scheduled to drop the following year. As per insiders, they’re expected to shoot a fresh MV stateside. The artistic direction and aesthetic of the project have reportedly been locked in, and studio work is presently ongoing.

