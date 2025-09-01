"Stop telling him what to do" - Fans outraged as BTS' Jungkook gets told to sleep during his birthday Weverse live despite his reassurance

On Monday, September 1, BTS' Jungkook kickstarted a Weverse livestream for his birthday to catch up and spend some time with ARMYs. The idol spent most of the livestream reading fans' comments, answering a few questions, and doing karaoke. Since the livestream started around midnight and went on for more than an hour, some netizens expressed their concerns about the idol's sleep schedule.

In the comments, many fans suggested that the idol should sleep as it was getting late. The youngest BTS member then reassured fans that he would sleep later as he wanted to continue with the livestream because he liked spending time with his fans.

"Ahh, I will go to sleep whenever I want. I need to stop yawning, I guess. Thanks. Although I'm sleepy, I'm here because I want to, so. 'Cause I feel good just by being here in silence. It feels like we're together, and it feels good, doesn't it?" the idol said, as translarted from Korean.

However, despite the reassurance, similar comments continued to appear. This left many fans frustrated and angered.

Many ARMYs talked about how people should refrain from telling Jungkook what to do. They further explained that the idol was an adult who could make his own decisions, and netizens imposing their thoughts and opinions onto him wasn't right or helpful. Therefore, many continued to raise concerns over the same.

"In other words... stop telling him what to do," tweeted one fan.

Many fans and netizens stated that these comments sounded rude and were unnecessary.

mona lisa 🫠 @oceanTae12 @eternalhyyh These people are frustrating, jungkook is an adult - he knows when to go to sleep or not. He is talking with us, and people comment go to sleep thats so rude

⁷Wonders |ᴶᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏ ᴰᵃʸ @7Wonderstannies @eternalhyyh Some people thing they are too funny by ordering an adult twice older than them or what?!

mel saw 2seok ⁷ @jjwankook @eternalhyyh Nothing that I find more annoying than people telling them they look tired and to go to sleep. You’re not their mom 😭

saivi⁷🌺 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @taekookv77 @eternalhyyh We have to do something about these weverse comments because it's so embarrassing 😩

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

happy jk day 💜🧚🏽‍♀️ @dfirefistace i get so f*cking annoyed by those “go to sleep” comments like b*tch i dont even think his mom tells him to go to bed who are you

alli⁷ @tzipjm dude these people are so annoying, why do they keep telling the tannies to leave whenever they do a live, they’re clearly here bc they want to like wtf ??

MAELLA⁷🪽 @TannieSoldier1 I hate the Weverse people… STOP TELLING HIM WHAT TO DO

sam⁷⁼¹₁₃ ✮ | jungkook day!! 🐰❤️ @btslvrclub omg here we go again with the comments yall need to seriously SHUT UP WITH THE ‘GO TO SLEEP’ comments. HES GROWN HE DOESN’T NEED TO BE TOLD WHAT TO DO.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activities

Jungkook live at TSX, Times Square (Image via Getty)

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook debuted under BigHit Entertainment (HYBE Labels) in 2013, alongside his fellow bandmates. He is one of the vocalists of the K-pop boy group, the others being Jimin, Jin, and V.

Apart from the idol's participation as a BTS member, he has also established a solo career for himself. In 2020, for the group's debut anniversary, the idol rolled out a solo track, Still With You. He also collaborated with his bandmate, SUGA, for the song Stay Alive, an OST for BTS' webtoon titled 7 FATES: CHAKHO in February 2022.

Around November of the same year, the idol released a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup's official soundtrack, called Dreamers, which he also performed at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, the idol made his official solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023.

He soon followed it up with another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023. In November, the idol put forth his first solo album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next To You, as its title track. Soon, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service along with his fellow group member, Jimin, under the Buddy System.

Regardless of his enlistment, the idol released a track in June 2024 called Never Let Go for BTS's 11th debut anniversary. In June 2025, both Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from the military after the completion of their tenure. Currently, the BTS members have been concentrating on preparing for the group's next comeback, which is slated for release in Spring 2026.

