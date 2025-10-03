"King of "duality" for a reason"- BTS' Jimin stuns fans with effortless switch from Dior SS26 shirtless glamour to "cute" homecoming airport look

BTS’ Jimin proved why he is often called the master of duality, switching from bold high-fashion charisma in Paris to a cozy look upon his return to South Korea. On October 1, 2025, the singer attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. This was his first major international fashion appearance since finishing military service in June. Just two days later, on October 3, he was back at Incheon International Airport.The singer made headlines for a very different style. Jimin made a bold fashion statement at Dior's show in Paris. He wore an oversized black blazer without a shirt underneath, leather trousers, and layered Dior jewelry. His blonde hair and jewelry added to his edgy look.When Jimin returned to Seoul, he surprised fans with a completely different vibe. The singer sported a sweater from the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2026 collection designed by Jonathan Anderson. He finished his look with pants and a beanie.The soft styling contrasted sharply with his bold Paris look. Fans online praised his ease in switching between different personalities. An X user, @pjm_shadow72743, wrote,pjm_shadow @pjm_shadow72743LINK@voteforpjm2 @Dior He is the king of &quot;duality &quot; for a reason 🔥👑 WELCOME HOME JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #JIMINxPFW @DiorSocial media was flooded with comments celebrating his duality, as fans admired how he could embody confidence in Paris and then appear sweet and playful upon his return.𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 ~ •ᴗ• 🐥💛 @jiminibabieLINKAt the airport he looked nerdy and cute. Today he’s hot and prince jimin. The duality is insaneꜱʟʏᴛʜᴇʀɪɴ_ᴊɪᴍɪɴ_ot⁷ @jimin_lil_devilLINKOMGGG THE DUALITY???? 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 Yesterday &amp;amp;amp; today ??? #JiminxDior At the dior event. At airportVOTE FOR JIMIN¹³ (VFJ) @voteforpjm2LINKOh, this is the same person from the Paris Dior event?! 😆 Jimin really invented&quot;Duality&quot;😆 now he is a precios cutie Jiminie😍 WELCOME HOME JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #JIMINxPFW @DiorSG ⁷💜 @elephZazaLINK@jimin_lil_devil Style icon is when you go from rocking bare chest and leather to cute jumpers in a heart beat FACE OF DIOR JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN JIMIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW #JiminAtDiorFashionShow @Dior #JIMINThey noted that he has always shown this unique ability throughout his career, shifting personas with his style. Others also described it as &quot;warm and cozy.&quot; Many remarked that this transformation was the perfect example of his duality.May R_❤️ Busan Kings @MayRuiz451LINK@jimin_lil_devil Welcome home our Dior Global Ambassador Jimin. Proving he can do it all…bold and beautiful, as well as sexy and cuddly WELCOME HOME JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS226 #PFW @DiorH •ᴗ• py @H_S2_pyLINKThat’s his charming😭 Cutie Sexy Lovely😭 WELCOME HOME JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @DiorJIMIN DATA @PJM_dataLINKJimin airport look is so warm and cozy 🥰 WELCOME HOME JIMIN DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @DiorJimin’s Dior presence, Weverse live, and BTS comeback plansJimin’s dual looks marked a major moment in his ongoing partnership with Dior. He has served as the luxury brand’s global ambassador since 2023. At Paris Fashion Week, he sat front row alongside notable figures such as Monica Barbaro and Jonathan Bailey. Viral clips from the event show even photographers and staff visibly fixated on him.Following the show, Jimin engaged directly with fans through two Weverse live broadcasts. The first ended abruptly due to a poor connection. However, he returned shortly after for a longer session where he reflected on life after military service and shared personal thoughts on growth. He also reassured fans about his well-being.He also confirmed that BTS is preparing well for their album comeback in 2026. This will be the group’s first full-group activity since 2022. When he returned to Seoul, Jimin once again showcased his diverse fashion sense. On September 30, as he was leaving for Paris, the idol had already garnered praise for his stylish departure look. The outfit included an unbuttoned striped white shirt, paired with wide trousers and clear glasses. Now, the three distinct outfits from departure, runway, and return demonstrated not only his range of style but also his ability to reflect different moods.With his Dior appearances finished and BTS getting ready for their highly anticipated reunion, fans now wait for what's next.